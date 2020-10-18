Garden work isn't done: Trees, shrubs and perennials need watering

Cold temperatures may be signaling an end to gardening season, but your work isn’t over.
Some homeowners have seen their lilac trees bloom in the past few days, a sign of a stressful summer followed by seasonal weather. Plants should be OK after all the heat and dry conditions but will need help.
“If you haven’t done so, make sure you are watering your landscape every other week right now,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service.
Trees and shrubs should get first priority, then perennials.
A dry, cold winter could add further complications.
“Dry soils do not buffer up-and-down temperatures as well as hydrated soils,” Evans said. “Drought-stressed trees are more prone to winter damage and sun scald. Drought-stressed perennials can be killed outright.”
When doing your fall cleanup, be sure to leave some debris behind to give beneficial bugs a place to overwinter.
Daffodil bulbs galore
Lauritzen Gardens is adding 50,000 daffodil bulbs to its daffodil walk, an 800-foot stretch of pathway between the rose garden and the Founders’ Garden.
For maximum impact, the bulbs are large-cupped varieties that range in color and bloom time, making the spring show several weeks long.
A total of 102,000 bulbs have been planted along the walk since autumn 2018. Planting this season started Monday and is expected to be finished by Oct. 25.
Lauritzen expects to have 400,000 to 450,000 blooms next spring. The daffodil walk is part of the garden’s “A Million Daffodils Campaign” and is one of the Midwest’s largest mass plantings of daffodils.
Anyone may underwrite a bulb with a gift of $5. Contributions may be placed in the dedicated box in the garden’s lobby, mailed to the garden’s development department or completed online at lauritzengardens.org.
Arboretum awards
Nominations are being accepted for awards from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum that honor individuals and organizations for tree-planting, community beautification, conservation and education efforts.
The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum invites you to consider the gardens and efforts you’re thankful for this year — public gardens, education, conservation and the environment — and nominate them for one of the awards listed.
Nominations are due by Oct. 30. Find the form at plantnebraska.org/connect/events.
Blazing Star Award: Recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution toward advancing the horticultural use of native plants or the restoration of native plant communities in Nebraska.
Johnny Appleseed Award: Recognizes an individual who embodies the generous spirit of Johnny Appleseed through a sustained personal involvement in tree-planting in Nebraska.
Educator Award: Recognizes educators who have made an outstanding contribution toward advancing the knowledge and appreciation of plants among their students and audiences.
Community Landscape Award: Recognizes individuals, groups, businesses or organizations (including units of government) for the implementation of landscape projects that significantly improved the green infrastructure of a community. Such projects should reach beyond beautification to include elements of sustainability such as water conservation, stormwater management, land stewardship, tree canopy restoration, habitat, native plants, biodiversity, soil improvements, education and outreach.
