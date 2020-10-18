Garden work isn't done: Trees, shrubs and perennials need watering

Cold temperatures may be signaling an end to gardening season, but your work isn’t over.

Some homeowners have seen their lilac trees bloom in the past few days, a sign of a stressful summer followed by seasonal weather. Plants should be OK after all the heat and dry conditions but will need help.

“If you haven’t done so, make sure you are watering your landscape every other week right now,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service.

Trees and shrubs should get first priority, then perennials.

A dry, cold winter could add further complications.

“Dry soils do not buffer up-and-down temperatures as well as hydrated soils,” Evans said. “Drought-stressed trees are more prone to winter damage and sun scald. Drought-stressed perennials can be killed outright.”

When doing your fall cleanup, be sure to leave some debris behind to give beneficial bugs a place to overwinter.

Daffodil bulbs galore

Lauritzen Gardens is adding 50,000 daffodil bulbs to its daffodil walk, an 800-foot stretch of pathway between the rose garden and the Founders’ Garden.