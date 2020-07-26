Gardening woes: Spider mites, webworm and slow-to-ripen tomatoes

The Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties is getting calls about tomatoes failing to ripen. Temperature not only affects pollination, but ripening as well. Ideally, tomatoes like temps below 85 F. Once we move above that temperature, the ripening process slows and can even come to a stop. There’s isn’t much we can do except for wait for cooler weather.

Some tomato cultivars that do better in heat include Bella Rosa, Tribeca, Tribute, Floralina, Heatwave II, Florida 91, Phoenix, Solar Fire, Sunbeam, Celebrity, Early Girl, Fourth of July, Sweet Million, Thai Pink Egg, Black Krim, Brandywine and Cherokee Purple.

» Callers also are reporting that cucumber plants are failing to set fruit. This can be related to both heat and lack of pollination. Misshapen cucumbers are due to poor pollination.

» We’re seeing mimosa webworm on locust trees, too. In most cases, the damage is only cosmetic, but under heavy infestation, you can expect twig or branch die back. Management is difficult due to the nature of the pest.

» Burning bushes and other plants are being attacked by spider mites. Spider mites enjoy hot, dry weather, and populations can explode quickly. Hosing down the plant with water will help. Insecticidal soap is other option.