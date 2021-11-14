Gifford Park is among those honored by Nebraska Statewide Arboretum

It was a thrill to be honored at the reception. I have to thank the staff at the arboretum, folks at the Nebraska Extension, garden businesses and those of you who have shared your love of gardening with me.

Keep bringing beautiful and original gardens and those that help pollinators to my attention.

Trees improve home’s value

Homes with trees planted in their yard are worth much more than properties without any tree cover, according to a new study from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.

The report, sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation and the USDA Forest Service, found that the collective value trees add to private home properties is more than $31.5 billion annually nationwide.

“Trees do so many great things for our neighborhoods and homes — from lowering neighborhood temperatures, to fostering wildlife habitat, to even lowering crime rates where we live,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Now we have the science available for us to really dig in and understand from an economic standpoint how impactful trees are for our neighborhoods and communities.”