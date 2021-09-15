Grand Island man's outhouse collection isn't that outlandish; it's history

Hanssen won’t hesitate to ask a homeowner if he can buy it if he sees one languishing out in a field. Or he might spot one he likes at an estate sale. They can sell for up to $200. Hanssen said if he knows the family he won’t let himself get outbid.

The first ones in his collection came from families he knew growing up in the area.

His favorite, and one of the oldest ones, belonged to former neighbors. As youngsters, he and his siblings were warned to never go on the four bachelor brothers’ property or they would be shot.

The newer ones were created during the Great Depression when Franklin Delano Roosevelt put people to work to get the country back on its feet. Those are called WPA outhouses.

“They are a part of history, old farm history,” he says.

Some outhouses are one-seaters and others two. Hanssen uses one to store all of his barbecue equipment. Some farmers use them to cover their irrigation wells.

Once he hauls them home, he doesn’t just plop them in the yard, which is getting so big his family jokingly calls it the park. He landscapes around each one, adding a sitting area and even fire pits with some.