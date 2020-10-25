Halloween is too much fun to let price tag on decorations scare this bunch

Amy Schaap supports the neighborhood decision but still wanted to put out her decorations.

“I enjoyed Halloween growing up. It just became a lot more fun when everybody is into it,” she said. “It’s very energetic and such a community event. Everybody is happy. That’s kind of what we love about it.”

Schaap said she hasn’t spent a ridiculous amount on her decorations. She tries to get them on sale and to buy early. By October, the best stuff is gone.

Bambi Case said that’s usually the case with her family, too. She just couldn’t resist the horse, mausoleum and grave digger.

She’s not sure yet where she’ll store it all when the holiday is over. Right now, all the packing boxes are in a neighbor’s garage.

Many more boxes of Halloween are in her basement.

Bambi Case said her family adored decorating when she was growing up, and Joel has grown to love it, too

.

He dresses up as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movies every year. Most kids think he’s just part of the decorations until he slowly starts to follow them after they nab their candy.

That’s when the screaming starts.