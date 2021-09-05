HGTV editor-in-chief, Holdrege native says don't let small-town background limit your dreams

HGTV Magazine editor in chief Sara Peterson has a message for small town girls with big dreams:

“Don’t sell yourself short.”

“Sometimes people from small, rural towns can act apologetic or jokey about being from that part of the world. I’m guilty of that,” the Holdrege native said. “I’ve said things like, ‘Oh, I’m from the middle of nowhere,’ but I’ve stopped doing that. The people I know from midwestern small towns are friendly, reliable, grounded and helpful — no shame in that.”

Peterson is celebrating her 10th year as editor of HGTV magazine, which she’s developed into one of the top 10 most popular in the country. The October issue marks the magazine’s 10th birthday.

Peterson said her dream as a teen wasn’t being the editor-in-chief of a magazine; she just knew she liked them. After attending Texas Christian University, she got magazine jobs in Dallas; New York; Birmingham, Alabama; and then New York again, where she helped launch HGTV Magazine.

“Genuinely enjoying what you do and working hard at it are the most important parts of the dream,” she said. “Where you grow up should never affect your dreams. Women and girls from anywhere and everywhere can dream whatever they want.”