HGTV editor-in-chief, Holdrege native says don't let small-town background limit your dreams

HGTV Magazine editor in chief Sara Peterson has a message for small town girls with big dreams:
“Don’t sell yourself short.”
“Sometimes people from small, rural towns can act apologetic or jokey about being from that part of the world. I’m guilty of that,” the Holdrege native said. “I’ve said things like, ‘Oh, I’m from the middle of nowhere,’ but I’ve stopped doing that. The people I know from midwestern small towns are friendly, reliable, grounded and helpful — no shame in that.”
Peterson is celebrating her 10th year as editor of HGTV magazine, which she’s developed into one of the top 10 most popular in the country. The October issue marks the magazine’s 10th birthday.
Peterson said her dream as a teen wasn’t being the editor-in-chief of a magazine; she just knew she liked them. After attending Texas Christian University, she got magazine jobs in Dallas; New York; Birmingham, Alabama; and then New York again, where she helped launch HGTV Magazine.
“Genuinely enjoying what you do and working hard at it are the most important parts of the dream,” she said. “Where you grow up should never affect your dreams. Women and girls from anywhere and everywhere can dream whatever they want.”
Peterson has been a part of more than 300 house-tour stories across the country as part of her job. She says she’s developed a huge appreciation for people who work hard to keep their homes looking good and feeling comfortable, livable and colorful, whether that means rearranging throw pillows, painting the front door or renovating a historic house.
“And I mean real people — not just interior designers or TV stars. Real people in real homes,” she said. “They’re so clever and creative.”
People always want to know what has been her favorite issue of the magazine. She always has the same answer.
“The latest one we’ve done,” she said.
The same is true for her home projects. She said she’s just painted almost everything in her house in Long Island, including the concrete foundation and the back deck, which she just changed to a black hue.
Like many others, she’s gotten into gardening and landscaping while working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are lots of deer around my place, and I’ve learned they’ll eat anything if they’re hungry enough,’” she says, “even if my plant research said otherwise.”
Inspired Living: A decade of memorable homes
10 years, 10 favorite interiors
His wife was gone. He needed something that reflected who and where he was today. “There are no accidents. Everything in here has a story and …
Queen Anne dream finds perfect perch in northern Douglas County.
"It's like living in the trees," homeowner says.
Couple savors the goodness that comes from turning a house into a home — and baking bread on Sundays.
An artful home reflects the fabric of life.
An Omaha couple take visual editing to nth degree in their town home filled with purposeful treasures.
For Vanessa Barrett, life is one glorious treasure hunt.
Interior designer's Regency-area home showcases his love of color, pattern, texture — and Asian influences
Interior designer Leslie H. Berry may well have been the “Pucci of Omaha.”
Original works can be found around every corner, inside and out. But you won't see any landscape paintings in her collection. “I want to be in…
It was the house that everyone was too scared to buy. Holes marred the siding, cracked windows were duct-taped closed, and every room was a di…
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh