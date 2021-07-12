Historic Dundee mansion and Blair farm keep couple happy

“The house is meant to be enjoyed by people who will appreciate its beautiful architecture and glamour of yesteryear,” she says. “I knew right away it was the home I’d been looking for.”

Actors Henry Fond and Marlon Brando visited while they were performing at the Omaha Community Playhouse — just a sampling of the Who’s Who to waltz through the doors.

Danielle bought the house three years ago while Ross was still working as an engineer in Dubai, not realizing all the work that lay ahead.

“I probably should have been afraid of such a large project, seeing that the house is 7,850 square feet with 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, but for some reason I wasn’t,” she says. “Though the home was in good condition, it was time for an update.”

Danielle is in the midst of renovating the third floor, which includes six bedrooms, one of which will be an office for Ross.