Historic Waterloo home reaches its decoration peak at the holidays, with a ghost of Christmas past

She goes for it in the dining room, she says, heaping the table with holly and berries and Christmas-themed table settings. It helps take her mind off the 1970s JCPenney cloth printed wallpaper that still remains.

“You name it and it is in there,” she says. “When we have family Christmas dinner, we have to take some off the table because no one can see anything.”

This will be a much quieter holiday season than in the past. They’ll have Christmas Day with two of their children and their families. They decided that last year’s big New Year’s Day shindig, the traditional commander’s call from Bill’s Air Force days, would be their last.

But that hasn’t dampened Linda’s enthusiasm for her favorite holiday. The couple celebrates all 12 days of Christmas starting on Christmas Day and will also squeeze in Linda’s 73rd birthday on Dec. 27.

They officially end the season on Jan. 6, and then it’s time to start packing up.

She gives herself until Valentine’s Day to put everything away, before turning to that holiday, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and then summer and fall décor. Bill, meanwhile, is in charge of all the outside work.