Hostas, irises might be much happier and healthier divided

It’s time to start thinking about dividing your hostas and irises.
German or bearded irises should be divided every two to four years, because otherwise they can grow on top of each other. Prevent that from happening, and you’ll have a healthier plant.
When they start getting crowded, they also stop blooming.
It’s pretty simple. Cut the leaves back to 6 inches, then dig up the plant with a spade. Brush off as much dirt as possible from the rhizomes. This will make it easier to see natural breaks where the clump can be snapped apart.
Plant a couple of the iris rhizomes and give away the others.
To help hostas thrive, cut back and divide your plants after Labor Day. Simply dig them out of the ground and quarter each clump with a sharp knife.
Also on the calendar:
- Kermes scale continue to cause issues on oak trees. This insect will cause honeydew to drip from the twigs onto surrounding structures. There are a few different species of this scale insect. It is best to work with a certified arborist to determine if the infestation is at a threshold that requires treatment.
- Now is the time to prepare for a fall vegetable garden. Chose short-season cultivars that mature quickly so you have a harvest. Vegetables to consider include beets, collards, leaf lettuce, mustard, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard, carrots, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.
- Peony bushes that have powdery mildew cannot be treated at this time of the year. It is best to wait until after Labor Day, if not later, to cut down the plants. Next year, apply preventive fungicides.
- Bagworms are nearing the end of their feeding cycle. If bags are still open, they can be managed. However, if the bags are closed, all that can be done is to pick off the bags and destroy and remove them. Do not throw them on the ground.
- The drought is taking its toll on our landscape. Landscape plants do better with deep and infrequent watering. Use a long screwdriver or dowel rod to check soil moisture content.
The author is horticulture program coordinator for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
