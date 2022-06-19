 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot weather can stress plants in vegetable garden

Mulch

Grass clippings can make an excellent mulch.

 SCOTT EVANS

With the summer heat upon us, and the National Weather Service predicting temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s, we will have stress in the vegetable garden.

One of the best things to do is to mulch your garden. That will help conserve soil moisture and to suppress weeds

Grass clippings make an excellent free mulch. Just make sure they have not been treated with an herbicide.

Mulching plants also will help keep the soil evenly moist. This will help reduce the chances of blossom-end rot on tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and vine crops.

There is also a chance that flowers could be damaged on vegetable plants. Pollen of many plants becomes sterile once the air temperatures hit above 90.

This could delay when you get your first tomato. We might also see leaf curl on plants. This is their response to help reduce water loss during the day.

When watering the vegetable garden and landscape, try to do it in the early morning hours between 4 and 10 a.m. Typically, this is when the wind is the most calm, helping reduce water loss.

You can string soaker hoses through beds to help keep the foliage dry, which will help reduce disease pressure.

Our cool season crops such as spinach and lettuce will come to an end. Save the seeds for a fall crop.

Garden calendar

  • If landscape plants have not leafed out or emerged, it is safe to say they will not. Now would be the time to remove and replant.
  • Aphids are showing up on vegetable plants. Use strong streams of water to knock them off the plants.
  • Bagworms continue to hatch across town. Now is the time to apply low toxicity products such as Bacillus thuringiensis or Spinosad.
  • Check for standing water in your landscape. Old fountains, deep birdbaths, anything that could contain water. Drain to help reduce mosquitoes.
  • With temperatures above 90 degrees, pollen on tomato plants can become sterile, delaying fruit set.
  • Help reduce blossom-end rot by mulching plants. Uneven soil moisture is the leading cause of this issue.

Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties

