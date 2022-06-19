Hot weather can stress plants in vegetable garden

With the summer heat upon us, and the National Weather Service predicting temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s, we will have stress in the vegetable garden.
One of the best things to do is to mulch your garden. That will help conserve soil moisture and to suppress weeds
Grass clippings make an excellent free mulch. Just make sure they have not been treated with an herbicide.
Mulching plants also will help keep the soil evenly moist. This will help reduce the chances of blossom-end rot on tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and vine crops.
There is also a chance that flowers could be damaged on vegetable plants. Pollen of many plants becomes sterile once the air temperatures hit above 90.
This could delay when you get your first tomato. We might also see leaf curl on plants. This is their response to help reduce water loss during the day.
When watering the vegetable garden and landscape, try to do it in the early morning hours between 4 and 10 a.m. Typically, this is when the wind is the most calm, helping reduce water loss.
You can string soaker hoses through beds to help keep the foliage dry, which will help reduce disease pressure.
Our cool season crops such as spinach and lettuce will come to an end. Save the seeds for a fall crop.
