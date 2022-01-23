Houseplant craze hasn't wilted; it's shooting off in new directions

And in the age of COVID-19, he said, plants purify the air. Their presence provides a calming effect.

“It’s a great feeling to be caring for something that is alive and growing,” he said.

But it’s not just the same old plants. Fiddle leaf figs, monsteras and ZZ plants don’t rule the roost, although they’re still very popular.

Shannon Beck, owner of Nodest in downtown Omaha, said hoyas are the most sought-after plant in her shop. Known as the wax plant, they will eventually bloom very tiny wax-like flowers and each plant has its own unique scent.

“Every now and then, I’m lucky to stock very mature Hoya Linearis and Variegated Hoya Carnosa Compacta,” she said. “Once I make the post, we have people showing up before we’re open in hopes to take said plant home.”

Farrington said the Sansevieria or snake plant is popular now, too, because it’s easy to care for, needs only low to medium light and can go dry between waterings. A Monstera Deliciosa is a large spreading plant with large cut leaves that needs only low to medium light. Both purify the air as well as look good.