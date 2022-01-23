Houseplant craze hasn't wilted; it's shooting off in new directions

Addie Hunter has trimmed her plant collection from 150 to 80.
It’s not because she’s tired of all the foliage. She’s just become a more discerning plant owner.
“Some were more difficult to care for than I could manage,” she said. “Some I traded because they didn’t spark any joy. I discovered what I actually like compared to what I thought I liked in the store.”
A few just didn’t make it, she admitted. But what hasn’t died is her love for plants. It’s still going strong.
Apparently, many people who jumped on the houseplant bandwagon when the coronavirus pandemic first struck are still riding high right along with her.
Scott Farrington, owner of Indian Creek Nursery, said this past year has been huge for houseplants.
“It’s very trendy to have them,” he said. “For us here at Indian Creek, so many apartments have been built in midtown close by us. I think that contributes to why we might be busier. If someone moves into an apartment, they want to outfit it with plants.”
Every style magazine features indoor plants in the photographs, he said. It’s almost like picking out a lamp or a picture on the wall.
And in the age of COVID-19, he said, plants purify the air. Their presence provides a calming effect.
“It’s a great feeling to be caring for something that is alive and growing,” he said.
But it’s not just the same old plants. Fiddle leaf figs, monsteras and ZZ plants don’t rule the roost, although they’re still very popular.
Shannon Beck, owner of Nodest in downtown Omaha, said hoyas are the most sought-after plant in her shop. Known as the wax plant, they will eventually bloom very tiny wax-like flowers and each plant has its own unique scent.
“Every now and then, I’m lucky to stock very mature Hoya Linearis and Variegated Hoya Carnosa Compacta,” she said. “Once I make the post, we have people showing up before we’re open in hopes to take said plant home.”
Farrington said the Sansevieria or snake plant is popular now, too, because it’s easy to care for, needs only low to medium light and can go dry between waterings. A Monstera Deliciosa is a large spreading plant with large cut leaves that needs only low to medium light. Both purify the air as well as look good.
Sansevieria and pothos are the two most popular houseplants at Mulhalls. They are great for beginners and are perfect for offices, CEO Mick Mulhall said.
For serious growers, it’s members of the aroid family, such as some of the rarer philodendrons or anthuriums. One new leaf is a big deal.
But what gets customers really excited are the rarer variegated plants, which are harder to source because they are difficult to propagate. Mulhall’s personal favorite? His Thai Constellation Monstera.
“Those plants will sell faster than anything we will have this year,” he said. “They are so cool.”
Mulhall’s offers them only two or three times a year. None were in a shipment that arrived this weekend that included some Philodendron White Princess and White Wizard and Variegated ZZ. Mulhall said they wouldn't last long.
At Drips Botanical Elements, olive trees, Begonia Maculatas and terrarium plants are going fast. And of course hoyas, owner Tres Johnson said.
Hunter said once you get started by buying a plant, it’s hard not to pick up another one.
“And then another one. And then you get surrounded,” she said.
Hunter said you can tell the houseplant craze hasn’t reached its peak because even big box stores have gotten involved. She sees plants with any kind of variegation as being the rage. Varieties such as the Philodendron Pink Princess, the Thai Constellation, the Albo Monstera and the Variegated ZZ.
She loves pothos and has eight or nine of them in her collection. The jade or marble variety used to be the most popular, then the snow queen. There’s now a Cebu Blue pothos that was hard for her to come by.
“For me, especially since I’ve been a plant lover for a long time, it’s got to be the right conditions, right light,” she said. “I don’t want to bring a plant home that’s just not going to thrive. I have a significant amount of them and spent a good deal of time and money on them.”
Hunter said some may consider it weird to collect plants, but she loves them. She’s quit her job tending bar and has started making custom furniture. Including plant stands.
“I just feel like you really make your home feel more homey with plants,” she said. “We’re confined to the house for the majority of the winter and it brings some of the outside inside.”
