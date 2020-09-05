How to harvest seeds from your garden to replant next year

For gardeners lamenting the end of growing season after falling in love with a beautiful flower or tasty tomato, there’s a way for them to live another day.
Saving seeds from those favorites can be a fun experiment, said John Porter, urban agriculture educator for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. Just know you might get some surprises.
Unless the plant that you are collecting seeds from is an heirloom, it could end up looking like the mother or father plant of the hybrid, a mix of both or something new. Most flowers and vegetables that are new are hybrids, created from a mix of several other plants.
“Some will look like the milkman,” he said.
Tomatoes and beans don’t easily cross-pollinate, but with vegetables like squash and cucumbers, you can get surprises from miles away because of the work done by pollinators. Pumpkins and zucchini elicit the most calls because they are the same species and cross easily.
“That’s a common one that people freak out about all the time,” Porter said. “You’ll still get something that’s perfectly fine to eat.”
The other important thing to remember is to wait until the plant is mature before taking seeds, or you’ll be wasting your time. Peppers, cucumbers and squash varieties aren’t mature until they change from green to yellow, orange or red.
Flower heads should be dried up. Let the seed and seed pods dry on the plants, and some will just shake off.
OTHER HOW-TOS
» Remove the seeds and put them in an envelope or baggy and store in your basement or freezer. You want them to stay dry, and it’s too humid in the refrigerator.
» A dry, sunny day is best to collect seeds because they’ll contain less moisture.
» If you’re collecting the seeds from several plants, make sure to label the envelopes as you go so there’s no confusion later.
» Tomato seeds have a special coating that keeps them from germinating. To remove it, put the pulp and seeds in a container with a little water and let the mixture sit a few days while it molds over and ferments. Then dump the seeds in a sieve, rinse, transfer to a paper towel to dry and then store.
» You don’t have to freeze seeds — a dark, dry basement or cabinet will work — but Porter says the survival rate will be higher if you do. To ensure that moisture doesn’t rot the seeds, put them in an envelope first and then put the packets in an air-tight plastic bag.
» Some plants will self-seed, especially herbs such as dill and fennel. Some gardeners just toss seeds in a bed in the fall, and while some will come up in the spring, some will rot in the winter dampness.
» Next spring, plant your seeds in well-prepared beds. Some seeds do well planted directly in the soil and others are best started indoors, so do some research.
Nebraska wildflowers for the garden
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!