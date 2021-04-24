If you couldn't resist the urge to plant, check your flowers and veggies for frost damage

I still haven’t planted anything. Have you?
Be patient just a while longer.
The weather’s unpredictability is making it hard for gardeners and farmers alike, says John Porter, urban agriculture program director for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. Planting now would be a gamble.
“Unfortunately, we are really seeing this variability in spring weather,” Porter said. “Who knows when it’s going to get warm and stay warm.”
The last frost in Omaha is typically around April 29, but Porter cautions that that is just an average. There were some cold nights in May last year. Traditionally, many gardeners observe Mother’s Day as the official start of the garden season.
If you already gave in and planted a few things, all is not lost despite the 30-degree nights of last week.
Porter suggests touring your garden beds to look for plants hurt by the low temperatures. You might discover some brown edges on leaves, suggesting frost damage. Even perennials that come up year after year can be affected.
“If it is just a little bit of damage, just let it go and it will heal by itself,” Porter said. “If you see lots of dead leaves or lots of damage, you might want to do a little sprucing up. Give it a little TLC.”
That could include watering and fertilizing.
If the lure of all those pretty flowers you see is too much, Porter says you can buy them now and just wait to plant. Put them outside during the day and then bring them in at night, protecting them in an enclosed porch or garage or setting them next to your home’s foundation, which would provide some heat.
It’s a method called hardening off, which Porter says you should do with any plant you buy or start anyhow.
Leafy green cold crops such as lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, radishes and peas are just fine in the cooler weather. But many other vegetables and flowers won’t thrive unless soil temperatures are more than 60F.
You can find that soil temperature at Mgextensionwx.com. The Gretna weather station, another popular source for that information, has been retired.
“It’s still too early to plant the warm-season stuff. Wait a few more weeks,” Porter said. “It’s mostly safe starting in May.”
Plant ideas needed
I love talking with new gardeners. I’m almost envious that they have such a blank slate to work with, although I would never give up my roses. Yes, I’m crazy about roses although I’m also trying to plant as many native pollinator plants as possible.
Reader Steven Elonich is one of those beginners, and is looking for help landscaping his front yard. Most of it is full sun, with some shade by the end of the day.
“I want colorful, low-maintenance plants. Pinks and purples,” he said. “Can anyone help me out with some suggestions?
Russian sage immediately came to mind. I think I also spotted some Johnson’s Blue geranium on a purely investigative trip to the overflowing greenhouse at Janousek Florist. I plan to buy a few for an area with a mix of sun and shade in my backyard.
Anyone else have any ideas? Bonus points if they’re great for native pollinators.
Bellevue plant share
Would you like to do your part this year to help native pollinators? Bellevue Native Plant Society is a newly formed group in the Omaha metro area that focuses on native plantings in suburban landscapes.
The group is holding a plant share for members on May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, giving away free seeds and native plant seedlings along with educational materials, plant catalogs and wildlife art posters.
If you would like to learn more about joining this group and attending this free outdoor event, visit either Bellevue Native Plant Society’s Facebook page or bellevuenativeplants.org.
Learn about planting plugs
Pottawattamie County Conservation will be planting native plant plugs in its pollinator garden at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs on Monday at 7 p.m.
Part of a hands-on workshop, those attending will learn how to properly plant native plugs, how to choose a species and how to install them for a native pollinator garden.
The event is free. Mulhall’s is donating the plant plugs.
Registration is required at pottconservation.com.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh