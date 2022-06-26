If you grow it, they will come: Native plant gardens can start a step at a time

Adding native species to your landscape doesn’t need to be intimidating.

Nor do you need to tear up what’s already in your yard or your personal favorites. My rose bushes are safe.

“But one or two plants can make a world of difference,” said Sarah Buckley of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

The names might not be as familiar, but native plants are perfectly suited to conditions in Nebraska, so they’ll do well especially as we head into the possibility of more drought due to climate change.

They’ll also better fulfill the needs of local pollinators.

Diversity is a key.

“If you have the chance to plant 10 plants, plant four different species not one,” Buckley said.

If you’re ready to take the plunge in a bigger way, Benjamin Vogt of Monarch Gardens offers this advice:

“Generally in a natural garden design that isn't overly formal, a solid baseline strategy is to plant flowering perennials in repeating masses and drifts across a landscape (so think three, five or 15 of a kind),” he said. “It's also a good idea to stay away from aggressive or very tall species, especially in smaller spaces.”

People often ask where they can find native species and the good news is that nurseries such as Mulhall’s in Omaha and Campbell’s in Lincoln are making a commitment to sell more.

Great Plains Nursery in Weston, Nebraska, is a good option for native trees and shrubs. Midwest Natives Nursery in Lincoln is another great source, because it’s all Nebraska and Great Plains natives.

“They are truly the most natural and thus most beneficial plants for pollinators and wildlife that you can find,” Midwest Natives owner Nathan Duffy said.

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum also holds plant sales throughout the planting season. Business was brisk at a recent event in Omaha.

Buckley said she loved that it wasn’t just older established gardeners who were buying native plants. There were many more people in the late 20 to early 30 age range.

“We’re reaching people,” she said. “We can’t send $11,000 of perennials out in the Omaha area and not have made a difference.”

Pollinators will find food on almost any plant, but Buckley said those with little to no value are those with double flowers or anything bred to be sterile.

Vogt said you might see a bumble bee on a hosta, but that might be because it is its only choice.

“Remember, if you don't have holes in your leaves you're not helping the base of the food chain or creating new butterflies, moths, and more,” he said. “Butterfly bush is one that's often considered helpful, but no caterpillars munch on its leaves and the only adult pollinators that visit are generalist species with long tongues to access the nectar — and that's a short list of insects.”

Pale purple coneflower (echinacea pallida) is one of his favorite native plants if put in the right spot. Others are aromatic aster (symphyotrichum oblongifolium) and wild geranium (geranium maculatum).

Coneflower is also on Buckley’s list. So is mountain mint, dwarf blue indigo and the shrub New Jersey Tea, which has white flowers loved by bees and is an important larva host for moths. Grasses such as sedge and Little Bluestem add structure.

John Porter at the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties likes "Husker Red" penstemon. Pawpaw is another favorite as well as native persimmons and elderberries.

It’s not just about plants, however, if you want to make a difference.

Buckley said give yourself a point for every native plant in your yard. But give yourself 10 for severely limiting chemical use in your yard. Creating pollinator habitat by leaving some bare soil spots and by leaving leaves and stems to overwinter also ranks high.

If you’re ready to native plants to your landscape, but aren’t sure where to start, here’s some more favorites to start with from some area experts.

Remember, Buckley said, if you do anything you are heading in the right direction.

“The only way to do something wrong is to not at all,” she said.

Mick Mulhall, Mulhall’s Nursery

Little Bluestem: This is an iconic grass of Nebraska’s prairies, and it offers some of the best colors through the seasons – blue-green in the summer and orange in the fall with silvery-white plumes.

Purple Coneflower: Big, colorful blooms, interesting seed heads for the winter landscape, and food for goldfinches – this is a great choice for the sunny landscape.

Rattlesnake Master: This one’s for the gardener who’s ready to party, Mulhall said. With its coarse foliage, silver coloring, and tons of spiky flower heads, you’re not likely to find another plant like it.

Wild Columbine: If you’re looking to add some color to your shade garden, wild columbine has bright red, showy flowers that even attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension

Prairie Smoke Geum: A low-growing spring flowering perennial that offers unique blooms and interest. It plays well with others and doesn't tend to meander around the garden.

Butterfly Milkweed: A solid choice to have bright summer blooms. It is a clumper and doesn't spread by rhizomes like other milkweeds can. It does self-seed so volunteers will randomly pop up in the garden. Choose the species type over the hybrids that are coming on the market. The hybrids are not proving to be reliably hardy.

Goldenrod Wichita Mountains: A great fall blooming goldenrod that does well in urban landscapes. It doesn't spread like other goldenrods and is more compact.

Redbud tree: Fantastic spring blooms that early emerging insects visit. It is short and compact and fits nicely into an urban backyard. However, it is prone to dieback or even winter kill. It is best to plant in a sheltered location and keep well-watered through droughts (including winter).

Jeff Carney, Campbell's Nursery

Prairie Dropseed: A good choice for bordering walkways and landscape beds. Airy and aromatic tan flower panicles gently sway with the wind, foliage takes on red overtones in late fall. It is relatively shorter than other native grasses. Thrives in a wide range of soils, but is very heat and drought tolerant as well.

Coreopsis: Lanceleaf Coreopsis is a favorite in the home landscape for a sunny, hot and dry place. It will bloom from late spring all the way into fall. Use Liatris Spicata as a companion plant for a yellow-purple color contrast.

Blanketflower: Much like the coreopsis, blanketflower is showy and a long bloomer that is drought tolerant and loves the heat.

Jacob’s Ladder: A very showy woodland perennial that is a strong spring bloomer with blue, cup-shaped flowers. A nice specimen for the shade garden.

Heather Byers, Great Plains Nursery

Black Cherry Tree: Beautiful medium-sized tree that is an excellent pollinator tree, larval host and provides berries for the birds.

Dwarf Chinkapin Oak: A great small, shrubby oak that sets acorns at an early age, making it a wonderful habitat plant and adding a great texture to the garden.

Kentucky Coffeetree: This is a wonderfully tough and resistant shade tree.

Pawnee Buttes Sand Cherry: Very tough, low-growing shrub. Covered in white blooms in the early spring.

Regent Serviceberry: All serviceberries are great native choices, but the selection Regent is a shrub form with large blue (and very tasty) berries. The white blooms in spring are stunning and the orange fall color make it a multi-season plant.

Prairie Willow: This versatile plant does well in wet or dry soils. Grows to 3-feet tall and spreads to fill a space and suppress weeds. It is a wonderful habitat plant as a larval host for multiple species.

