If you want to learn more about native plants, this is the group for you

It all began with a struggling rose bush.

Stephanie Barelman started researching how to save it, and what she calls a passion project was born.

She became fascinated with flower gardening and landscape design, and now wants to share her knowledge through the Bellevue Native Plant Society. She and friend and fellow founder Taylor Hoenshell live in Bellevue.

Although they have several projects in mind for their city, it’s for anyone interested in learning more about native plants and how to use them in their landscape. They have a page on Facebook, as does the Nebraska Native Plant Society.

“Just a group where people can find fellowship,” Barelman said. “It can seem kind of daunting for the beginner and even intermediate gardener. So many are finicky. We’re creating a group so we can talk about these kinds of things. Right plants in the right kind of place.”

For the past two years, Barelman has been creating what she calls a modern cottage garden at her Bellevue home and has been sharing that journey on her Facebook page, the Little French Gardener. She’s still using the philosophy of a cottage garden, but filling it with native and pollinator-friendly plants.