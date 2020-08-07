If you want to learn more about native plants, this is the group for you

It all began with a struggling rose bush.
Stephanie Barelman started researching how to save it, and what she calls a passion project was born.
She became fascinated with flower gardening and landscape design, and now wants to share her knowledge through the Bellevue Native Plant Society. She and friend and fellow founder Taylor Hoenshell live in Bellevue.
Although they have several projects in mind for their city, it’s for anyone interested in learning more about native plants and how to use them in their landscape. They have a page on Facebook, as does the Nebraska Native Plant Society.
“Just a group where people can find fellowship,” Barelman said. “It can seem kind of daunting for the beginner and even intermediate gardener. So many are finicky. We’re creating a group so we can talk about these kinds of things. Right plants in the right kind of place.”
For the past two years, Barelman has been creating what she calls a modern cottage garden at her Bellevue home and has been sharing that journey on her Facebook page, the Little French Gardener. She’s still using the philosophy of a cottage garden, but filling it with native and pollinator-friendly plants.
“It’s a beautiful garden when you style it that way, and it’s just packed with plants that are good for the environment,” she said. “You can even pack it with drought-friendly plants.”
Barelman loves the big, dramatic perennial beds and prairie designs of Dutch designer Piet Oudolf.
She started by converting the front yard, which was mostly lawn, to a large perennial bed that sweeps from the front of the house to the curb. Her goal is to move around the house, planting with pollinator plants, flowering shrubs and natives.
“The transformation is huge,” she said. “I’ve still got plants in year 1 and year 2 growth. I’m really excited about how that is going to develop.”
One of the biggest challenges of planting with native plants is sourcing them, Barelman said.
She has become a fan of Midwest Native Nurseries in Lincoln, which will have species ready for fall planting in September. Her other main sources are the Prairie Plants Institute near Aurora, Nebraska, and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.
Through the National Wildlife Federation plant finder at nwf.org/nativeplantfinder, she has learned what works best for her ZIP code.
Some top perennials for this area are goldenrod, native strawberry, Joe Pye weed and lead plant. Top trees and shrubs are chokecherry, crab apple, linden, serviceberry and dogwood.
Although natives are a focus, Barelman hasn’t forgotten her love of roses. Through her research, she has learned that some are very beneficial to bees.
“Not all are created equal,” she said. “I try to look out in my garden and note what pollinators seem to prefer. The only things I see on Knockouts are Japanese beetles. A lot of David Austin roses are great for pollinators. To really make the best impact, you have to research a little. Some are going to be more powerful than others.”
If you are not on Facebook and would like to reach Barelman, you can contact her at stephanie@ littlefrenchgardener.com.
New movement garden
Jim Bechtel has a taste of Piet Oudolf in his Bemis Park landscaping.
Kim Kneifl of Gardens by Kim is an Omaha landscape designer who did her thesis on the High Line in New York and is a follower of Oudolf. Bechtel and daughter Wendy hired her to plant a New Perennial Movement garden on their problem slope in front of 3520 Lincoln Blvd.
“It looks different at different times of the year,” Bechtel said. “It isn’t all about color. It’s about shape.”
One of his favorite species is the Blond Ambition Grama Grass planted at the bottom of the steep slope between the retaining wall and sidewalk.
“It’s quite pretty,” he said.
The area already contained a Bechtel ornamental crab apple tree developed by his great-grandfather on the family orchard near Hamburg, Iowa.
If you closed your eyes, Kneifl said, it’s what you would think nature should look like, but it’s still a defined garden.
“You have less maintenance as your plants fill in,” Kneifl said. “There’s no mulching. I mulch the first year, and then all the plants start to fill in. That’s kind of Piet Oudolf’s style.”
Although there are many styles of gardens, Kneifl focuses on environmental and natural styles.
“I’ve always been very, very interested in Oudolf and how people are using plants in different ways to bring more environmental appeal to their gardens,” she said.
New bee houses
The Bohemian Cemetery has 12 new bee houses thanks to an Omaha teen.
William Brison worked with the Omaha Bee Club, Nebraska Extension entomologist Jody Green and master gardener Jane English and Boy Scout Troop 380 to erect the houses in the apiary at the cemetery.
The scouts first met to construct and stain the houses, which were built to attract native leaf cutter bees. Then they erected them near the native flower gardens, which are cared for by master gardeners. The Bee Club offers educational experiences at the apiary.
Brison said it turned out better than he expected.
“The results have been successful, even though the pandemic caused me to not be able to place the houses as early in the season as I wanted,” he said. “There are currently bees in almost all of the houses. The project was created to be sustainable for four years, so hopefully there will be many native bees in the area in the future.”
Garden talk
- If you’re looking for a place to enjoy nature and socially distance in midtown, board member Mary Parrish said Joslyn Castle is the perfect spot for a picnic with friends or family. There are several picnic tables available for use, and pets are welcome, too. The castle grounds are a designated pollinator area. “It’s really beautiful grounds and beautifully planted, and we would certainly welcome anyone here,” Parrish said.
- Omahan Becky Shuster draws hummingbirds back to her gardens every year with a plant called bush sage or salvia greggii. Her Raspberry Delight and Black and Blue Salvia also attracts the birds, she said. She’s delighted that one hummingbird has stuck around all summer.
