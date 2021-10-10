If you're looking for year-round color, check out these long-living perennials

Garden calendar

Mowing leaf litter into the lawn is a great way to return nutrients and organic material into the soil. Leaf litter does not contribute to thatch build up.

Mowed leaf litter makes a great mulch to put round perennials.

To help reduce damage to landscape plants continue to water until ground freeze. Well-hydrated soils are better able to buffer temperature swings. Some research suggests that fall and winter watering will help reduce frost cracking and sun scald on trees.

Now is the time to protect your trees by using tree guards or making your own. Remember that snow makes an excellent platform and tree guards should go up the trunk 36 to 48 inches or until the lowest branch. Tree guards should not be tight around the trunk.

Brown marmorated stink bugs are starting to find their way indoors. Make sure that weather stripping around windows and doors are good and tight. If found, indoors vacuum them up. They pose to risk to people, pets, or structure.

Yard waste pickup will start the week of Oct. 18 through Nov. 27. Visit Wasteline.org for more information.

Leave your flower beds as is. Dead plant material left over the winter provides shelter for wildlife, including insects and birds.

Mature green tomatoes can be picked and wrapped in newspaper and ripen indoors. Tomatoes do not need sunlight to ripen. Check on the tomatoes every few days.

Wait until our first killing frost to dig summer bulbs such as begonias, canna, dahlias, gladiolus.

Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension