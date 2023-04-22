A young couple wanted to dress up the yard surrounding their new home in Dundee for a special occasion. Another gentleman wasn’t sure what native plants to add to a hill behind his house.

It’s not uncommon to need landscaping help, but where do you start? Who do you call for help?

Asking a friend to recommend a landscaper they’ve worked with successfully is one of the best ways to find the right professional for your project. Check out the pictures on the company website to examine if they can pull off what you have in mind for your yard.

“See if you can feel yourself in that space,” Kinghorn Gardens designer Nate Huse said.

As you peruse the pictures, think about how you want to live outside, says Bryan Kinghorn, president of Kinghorn Gardens. Do you want to create a party area, a spot to entertain the kids or maybe the perfect pollinator habitat? It might be a mixture of all three.

Once you find a landscaper you like, are you having a problem with them returning your calls? Kinghorn has a tip. Don’t try to schedule your job in the spring.

“It’s one of the more difficult times to get a project started,” he said.

It’s not only that most businesses are swamped. It’s also because temperatures fluctuate wildly and the soil stays wet longer. Later in the summer and fall will work just fine, he says. The winter months can provide the time to come up with the design of your dreams.

Once you find someone, planting flowers is often just the finishing touch on a project.

There’s many other things to do first, which is why many jobs are done in phases. That can also spread out the cost, which isn’t cheap, just as if you were asking an interior designer to transform the inside of your home.

Just remember, Kinghorn says, that you are creating your own special space.

“Important things happen in gardens,” he said. “That’s why it’s important to get the right person.”

Phase one may just concentrate on water drainage, privacy and safety. Phase two might be a patio, pathways and a shrub layer. Phrase three could be perennials and phase four accents such as containers and lighting. It all depends on your vision and pocketbook.

Container garden like crazy for a few years, Kinghorn said, until you get the chance to add all the flowers you desire.

If you are building a house, consider bringing in a landscaper before the start of construction.

They can help with grading and water drainage. They might point out that a patio door that will overlook the backyard might be better placed, or work out the best spot for a driveway and sidewalks.

“When the house is built it’s too late,” said Jenika Florence, a landscape architect for Kinghorn. “There are things you can’t fix.”

On the other end of the scale, and at a much smaller hit to your wallet, if you like to do your own planting, landscapers can draw up a design for any size of garden bed.

Once you find a business that you think will work, there are other things to consider, says Yano’s Nursery President Joe Basso and Helen Hubbard, garden center customer service manager at Lanoha Nurseries.

Make sure the company has the correct equipment, knowledge and experience. Read its reviews and even check with the Better Business Bureau. “You wouldn’t hire a lawn mowing company to design a landscape or solve a drainage issue,” Hubbard said. “An experienced landscaping company can dovetail your needs as a client, and the needs of the site to find the right landscape solutions for you.”

Make sure you both understand the scope of the project and the budget. You don’t want a landscape that takes way more time to maintain than you expected. “Does your landscape company understand your vision?” Basso said.

See if they have a warranty. “Lots of companies will do installs, but only a handful will come back and do replacements,” he said. “If you get a landscape with plants and shrubs 100% survivability is unheard of.”

Yano’s likes to work with plants, shrubs and trees that come from a local nursery. “Nebraska has such crazy swings in weather so plants that come from the Midwest have the best survivability,” Basso said. “Some landscape companies have their own nurseries so the customer is able to go tag and pick out their very own plant material.” Kinghorn said a landscaper can recommend plants that will thrive in your yard and aren’t just the same ones being pushed each year at garden centers.

Customer service is a huge consideration, say all three landscaping companies interviewed. You want someone who will return emails and phone calls. Someone with whom you feel comfortable. “Communication is huge,” Basso said.

While it may sound like a lot of work, it’s up to the homeowner to get what they are looking for, Huse said. A little preparation can bring great rewards when you see the kids playing happily in the backyard or pollinators wafting through a garden bed.

“Your home is your castle, and your landscape is the face of that,” Hubbard said. “Don’t settle for low-quality work and products.”