In the Garden: Cooler weather creates perfect time to move plants around

Now that September and its cooler temperatures have arrived, it’s the perfect time to think about moving things around in your garden.

It may be that a flower or shrub is too big for where it’s planted or it’s not getting enough sun or shade. Maybe you’ve taken advantage of late-summer sales or you’ve been gifted a plant or two by a fellow gardener.

John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties said the middle of September to early October is the best time for a move. That’s when temperatures are routinely in the 70s or low 80s.

But you can begin the advance work now.

It starts with choosing a new location and making sure that it works for your plant’s needs, whether that be sun or shade. Keep an eye on the location for a few days to determine if it meets your plant’s requirements.

“The next thing is loosening the soil where it’s going to be moved into,” Fech said. “If it’s a lot of clay, and you want to move a transplant like a perennial, you can modify most of its root zone.”

Loosen soil with a four-pronged pitchfork and work in some compost, making a hole about the same depth as and twice as wide as the plant’s root ball. Work in about an inch of mushroom, cotton bur, worm castings or Oma-gro compost.

That’s not always feasible with a tree or larger shrub, so make a hole that fits the rootball.

When you take the plant out of its original home for the move, check the leaves and roots for disease or damage.

“Cut off anything that is soft, brown or has insect tunnels in it,” Fech said.

Some plants that are super tough such as iris, hostas and rudbeckias, can be successfully moved almost any time of the year, Fech said.

Otherwise, you want to move plants in the opposite season from when they are blooming. For example, a lily of the valley blooms in the spring so it’s a good candidate to move in the fall.

“You don’t want to move a plant like plumbago or autumn joy sedum that bloom in fall because so much energy is being expended then,” Fech said. “Mums can wait until spring. Anything that is spring and summer blooming are good candidates for fall.”

Perennials such as plumbago, boltonia, sedum, asters and turtleheads should be divided in the spring.

Fech said every gardener should have a small pile of compost and wood chips hidden somewhere in their garden to stash a plant until it’s ready to go to its new home. The north side of the house where the sun isn’t so hot is usually best. That works to store anything in a pot, too.

“Say someone gives you a plant or you bought something in the spring and you haven’t planted it yet. If it’s hot, like it’s 90 degrees, it would be better to wait until the heat of summer is off. That’s a good temporary location for it,” Fech said.

Nebraskans help monarchs

Candice Teal from Conservation Nebraska received 351 monarch butterfly reports from Omahans and several others from across the state.

Teal had asked people, whom she calls citizen scientists, to report any sightings from July 17 to Aug. 20 during a Nebraska Monarch Blitz.

“Overall, it was really great to see the amount of support that pollinators and monarchs get here in Nebraska,” she said.

The butterflies journey from southern Canada to northern Mexico, so Nebraska is kind of a midpoint for them, she said.

Conservation Nebraska, which focuses on educating Nebraskans on conservation issues facing the community, is working with Monarch Watch on the project and will forward the data collected to the Tri-National Monarch Knowledge Network.

“I like to think that because of our support in planting milkweed, Nebraska is the perfect place for them to stop and rest before continuing their journey,” she said. “I just want to thank everyone for showing up to help during such an important time in monarch history.”

Staff at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will catch and tag monarch butterflies on Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m., and visitors can help.

Participants will join a refuge ranger for a program on monarchs at the DeSoto Visitor Center and then will assist staff and volunteers in catching and tagging monarchs.

Participants must preregister by calling 712-388-4822.

A farewell for a second mom

Thirty-two years ago after I had just moved into my first house, my girls, then toddlers, stood at the front door yelling for help.

I’m not sure what crazy game they were playing. But Connie Fabry calmly walked over to provide that help and never stopped in all the years she lived across the street from us.

Until Wednesday, when she died after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. She had just turned 80.

If I needed my feral cats fed, the door opened for a handyman or advice on the correct way to prune a tree, she was there. She had very definite opinions on tree trimming.

She and her husband, Julian, always seemed to have the best lawn on the block, too, and would love to tell me all about the Jerry Baker concoctions they used to make it look perfect. No weed would dare grow in Connie’s yard anyhow.

When I turned my parking into a flower bed, Connie would magically appear to help me weed and we’d talk. The end result always made me laugh; I would just thrust twigs and weeds willy-nilly into the yard-waste bag until it was overflowing. Connie would methodically trim every branch to the correct size and stop where the line on the bag said to stop.

As Connie grew weaker this summer, of course there was no time for the yard. Neighbors spent last Saturday morning mowing and weeding, hoping to show Connie and Julian how much we cared. Now it will look good for visitors in the tough days ahead, just how Connie would have wanted it.

For me, I’m going to miss my second mom desperately. Weeding that front garden bed will never be the same.