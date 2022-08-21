In the Garden: 'Crazy flower lady' loves her ever-growing lily collection

Jackie Shores concedes there is reason for husband Shawn to call her that crazy flower lady.

In the past 10 years, her lily collection has grown from 16 to 114. Her biggest haul was 30 in one season. This year, hampered by hand surgery, she was disappointed to add just 14.

“They are an easy flower. It’s a flower you can’t kill,” Jackie said. “I didn’t have a green thumb when I first started.”

Her first was a Stella d’Oro from her dad. She started picking up a variety or two each season before it all started to snowball. They fill the eight garden beds in her backyard and the borders of her Lincoln property.

Her favorite place to find different varieties is at Harmony Nursery in Bradshaw, Nebraska. Her daughters love to help her walk the fields there to pick new ones but then always leave the planting to mom.

Jackie said many people don’t like sun-loving daylilies because the blooms fade so quickly, but she has so many varieties that there’s always color in her gardens, which also include coneflowers, daisies, astilbe and Black-eyed Susans. June is when they really put on a show.

“I try to get some late summer, so I have some blooming later on,” she said.

Her dad and grandmother always had beautiful gardens, and Jackie said that’s where she must have picked up the bug that bloomed once she had a home of her own.

Youngest daughter Reagan photographs each new purchase, and that’s how Jackie keeps track of how many she owns.

Reagan is the last of the three kids left at home and she’s a senior at Lincoln Northeast. So Jackie and Shawn have talked about downsizing.

“I’m not digging up 114 flowers that are going with us,” Shawn tells her. “I guess we are staying here then,” she responds.

Pat Jesse ‘a fantastic gardener’

Most people have someone who was that spark as they began their gardening journey.

Pat Jesse was one of mine. I met her when I was just learning about planting, and she was such a joy to talk with about all things related to my new obsession.

Pat, who died recently, was a Nebraska Extension master gardener. She also helped organize the flower planting at St. Margaret Mary Church, and we spent many an hour on our knees in the dirt just talking about life.

Pat was a longtime volunteer for the Munroe-Meyer Guild Garden Walk. President Luann Rabe said she was a member of the guild for more than 25 years.

“A wonderful person and a fantastic gardener,” Rabe said.

Wittekind ‘a neighborhood legacy’

Brian Donahoe also wanted to remember a neighborhood treasure who died recently.

Arlene Wittekind lived in her house in Dundee from the time her family moved to Lafayette Street when she was a youngster to when she encountered some health problems at 95.

“Her recent frailty surprised us because Arlene has usually been so vibrant and mobile, moving at the pace of a much younger woman while tending to her yard and garden, walking long distances with her wheeled grocery cart to the stores and doctors office, and watching over the neighborhood she called home for 84 years,” Donahoe said.

Donahoe said Arlene befriended young and old alike, and knew and loved all the neighborhood pets.

“She was proud of her garden, working for hours on end to make it perfect,” he said. “The neighborhood is saddened, and that’s appropriate because the neighborhood was her legacy.”