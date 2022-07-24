In the Garden: Don't build your berm from top soil and watch that watering

Phil and Shelly Krohn aren’t sure why all the plants on their berm keep dying.

The Elkhorn gardeners had to replace two arborvitaes, and the perennial grasses and lavender plants have died, too.

“I think we take good care of our yard and plants, so not sure why we have struggled with the berm,” Phil said. “I know the soil isn’t the best, but we’ve always added good potting soil when we plant.”

Their bad luck continued when their zinnias were hit by a fungus although they are bouncing back. The sedum they’ve planted is doing well.

We turned to an expert for advice. JT Savoie knows a lot about berms as part of his job as a landscape designer for Lanoha Nurseries.

One big issue for landowners who put a berm in the middle of their lawn is water, he said, especially if they have an irrigation system.

“Landscape plants want an inch of water a week, grass wants 3,” Savoie said. “Landscape plants want a slow application of water. Turf grass wants the water to be close to the surface.”

So, depending on the setting, your irrigation system could be drowning your plants.

Savoie said prepping the soil for plants is also crucial. Plants want moist well-drained soil with nutrients. Mix a combination of top soil, compost and perlite, which helps aerate the soil.

Nebraska’s clay soil comes in handy when building a berm from scratch. Start by using your shovel to break up the clay soil and then till it with a rototiller. Add another third of clay as a yoke and grade the shape of the berm. Then add a final third of top soil and compost.

Don’t build the whole structure out of top soil. Savoie said with a 12-foot-wide berm, he’d use about 18 inches of tilled-up clay soil that has been smoothed out and then add composted soil to reach a height of 24 inches.

“You want them to be firm enough so they have stability,” he said.

As far as design aesthetics go, Savoie said, you don’t want your berm to look like a buried whale or a loaf of bread. Or heaven forbid, a jelly bean. Consider the size of your house, too; a tiny berm can look ridiculous in front of a large structure.

Every foot you go up in height should have at least 3 feet on each side, Savoie said.

“Maybe you have an S curved berm, that is tall in one area and comes down and comes up. The taller area should be wider,” he said. “If it’s 2 feet tall, the berm should measure 6 feet on each side. If in the skinner area it’s only a foot tall, it should be 6 feet total.”

When bringing in vegetation, treat the berm like a planter with a thriller, filler and spiller. It’s a way of creating some architectural interest.

A simple recipe, Savoie said, is to start with a thriller such as an ornamental tree. Maybe a weeping white spruce or a serviceberry. When you step down a layer, incorporate filler shrubs such as a Quick Fire hydrangea, Center Glow ninebark or a Tiger Eyes sumac. Lastly, add herbaceous perennials such as black-eyed Susans, salvia, dianthus and daisies.

To add texture, grasses are important. Savoie likes Karl Foerster, prairie dropseed or little bluestem. If you want to create a spine or shrub row to help divide two spaces, boxwoods are a good bet.

Start perhaps with a tall item on one end and then gradually decrease the size of the plants, putting the smallest ones in the foreground.

You don’t want to end up with a sea of mulch surrounding your plants, so use boulders or a dry creek bed to break up the monotony. If you are adding height, a boulder can help anchor the soil.

Savoie said nothing jumps out at him as being wrong with the Krohn’s berm. He advises them to make sure they have excellent soil, that they are not overwatering and that they are putting the right plants in the right places. He said the arborvitaes just might not like the location.

He recommends buying the plants from a local garden center. Those from big box stores, he said, often come from southern states and don’t acclimate well to conditions in Nebraska.