In the Garden: Don't build your berm from top soil and watch that watering

Berm

Phil and Shelly Krohn are having issues with their berm. One problem can be too much water from an irrigation system set for turf.

 Marjie Ducey

Phil and Shelly Krohn aren’t sure why all the plants on their berm keep dying.

The Elkhorn gardeners had to replace two arborvitaes, and the perennial grasses and lavender plants have died, too.

“I think we take good care of our yard and plants, so not sure why we have struggled with the berm,” Phil said. “I know the soil isn’t the best, but we’ve always added good potting soil when we plant.”

Their bad luck continued when their zinnias were hit by a fungus although they are bouncing back. The sedum they’ve planted is doing well.

We turned to an expert for advice. JT Savoie knows a lot about berms as part of his job as a landscape designer for Lanoha Nurseries.

One big issue for landowners who put a berm in the middle of their lawn is water, he said, especially if they have an irrigation system.

“Landscape plants want an inch of water a week, grass wants 3,” Savoie said. “Landscape plants want a slow application of water. Turf grass wants the water to be close to the surface.”

So, depending on the setting, your irrigation system could be drowning your plants.

Savoie said prepping the soil for plants is also crucial. Plants want moist well-drained soil with nutrients. Mix a combination of top soil, compost and perlite, which helps aerate the soil.

Nebraska’s clay soil comes in handy when building a berm from scratch. Start by using your shovel to break up the clay soil and then till it with a rototiller. Add another third of clay as a yoke and grade the shape of the berm. Then add a final third of top soil and compost.

Don’t build the whole structure out of top soil. Savoie said with a 12-foot-wide berm, he’d use about 18 inches of tilled-up clay soil that has been smoothed out and then add composted soil to reach a height of 24 inches.

“You want them to be firm enough so they have stability,” he said.

As far as design aesthetics go, Savoie said, you don’t want your berm to look like a buried whale or a loaf of bread. Or heaven forbid, a jelly bean. Consider the size of your house, too; a tiny berm can look ridiculous in front of a large structure.

Every foot you go up in height should have at least 3 feet on each side, Savoie said.

“Maybe you have an S curved berm, that is tall in one area and comes down and comes up. The taller area should be wider,” he said. “If it’s 2 feet tall, the berm should measure 6 feet on each side. If in the skinner area it’s only a foot tall, it should be 6 feet total.”

When bringing in vegetation, treat the berm like a planter with a thriller, filler and spiller. It’s a way of creating some architectural interest.

A simple recipe, Savoie said, is to start with a thriller such as an ornamental tree. Maybe a weeping white spruce or a serviceberry. When you step down a layer, incorporate filler shrubs such as a Quick Fire hydrangea, Center Glow ninebark or a Tiger Eyes sumac. Lastly, add herbaceous perennials such as black-eyed Susans, salvia, dianthus and daisies.

To add texture, grasses are important. Savoie likes Karl Foerster, prairie dropseed or little bluestem. If you want to create a spine or shrub row to help divide two spaces, boxwoods are a good bet.

Start perhaps with a tall item on one end and then gradually decrease the size of the plants, putting the smallest ones in the foreground.

You don’t want to end up with a sea of mulch surrounding your plants, so use boulders or a dry creek bed to break up the monotony. If you are adding height, a boulder can help anchor the soil.

Savoie said nothing jumps out at him as being wrong with the Krohn’s berm. He advises them to make sure they have excellent soil, that they are not overwatering and that they are putting the right plants in the right places. He said the arborvitaes just might not like the location.

He recommends buying the plants from a local garden center. Those from big box stores, he said, often come from southern states and don’t acclimate well to conditions in Nebraska.

marjie.ducey@owh.com,

402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Garden Calendar

  • Now is a good time to get a soil test if you’re planning to renovate or re-establish your lawn. Midwest Laboratories (midwestlabs.com) can help.
  • Do you have open real estate in your vegetable garden? Start planning for your fall crops of brassicas (e.g., arugula, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, kale); green beans and peas; leafy greens (e.g., chard, lettuce, spinach); and faster-maturing varieties of beets and carrots. The average date of our first fall frost is Oct. 6, so be sure to read seed packets and count the days to maturity.
  • Tomato hornworms are the large green caterpillars of the hawk moth. They can reach up to 4 inches in length and have a horn-like projection on their last segment. You can guess their favorite food, and they can voraciously defoliate a plant (and even chew on the fruit) in their last stage of development. Hornworms have many natural predators, but you can physically remove them if you don’t want to wait for nature to take its course.
  • Another large insect seen this time of year is the cicada killer. (No, they are not murder hornets.) While they are the biggest wasp in Nebraska, they are harmless, and you needn’t worry about managing these natives. The males may behave somewhat aggressively, but they’re all buzz and no sting. Only the females have stingers. However, they are too busy hunting cicadas and hauling them into their burrows to bother with you.
  • Comparatively, a tiny pest wreaking havoc in this hot, dry weather is the two-spotted spider mite. These arachnids are hard to see with the naked eye, but their damage on more than 200 types of plants (especially burning bush!) shows up as bronzing of leaves and fine webbing. Check for mites by holding a white sheet of paper beneath a branch and shaking leaves; spider mites will appear as moving black specks. Hosing plants down, getting the undersides of leaves, is usually enough to manage the problem. Insecticidal soap is another option.
  • For all this focus on what might be bugging you, most insects in your lawn and garden are just innocent bystanders or beneficial in some way. It’s estimated that only 1 to 3% are pests, so think twice before breaking out the insecticide.

Dana Freeman, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

