In the garden: Don't despair, cooler weather will turn around veggie crops

Prolonged high day and night temperatures have been tough on vegetable gardens, says Dana Freeman of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
Flowers can abort before forming fruit, particularly when it’s 95 degrees and above and the soil is dry. That’s been noticeable on beans and tomatoes, Freeman said. Salad tomatoes perform better than slicing tomatoes under these conditions.
The heat also impacts whether cucurbit plants like squash and melon produce male or female flowers. Male flowers are more apt to develop during this weather and can explain why there are so many flowers on your zucchini but so little fruit.
For those that are getting produce, it may not be growing or ripening.
Poor pollination from reduced pollinator activity can result in fruit that is misshapen, especially on cucumbers, or that rots and falls off. Plus, green tomatoes don’t ripen on plants when we have such hot nights.
“Don’t despair,” Freeman said. “There’s still hope for your beans, cucumbers, tomatoes and zucchini plants. We have nearly two months until our average first frost date. New flowers will be produced, and pollination will resume as the temperatures cool down.”
Mature green tomatoes can be harvested and ripened indoors, with no sunshine required.
“Until then, keep watering and tending to your plants, and your patience will be rewarded,” she said. “While you wait, plant a fall crop of beets, carrots, kale, lettuce, radishes or spinach.”
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh