In the garden: Don't despair, cooler weather will turn around veggie crops

081422-owh-liv-gardencolumn-p1.jpg

Temperatures in the 90s will keep green tomatoes from ripening.

Prolonged high day and night temperatures have been tough on vegetable gardens, says Dana Freeman of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.

Flowers can abort before forming fruit, particularly when it’s 95 degrees and above and the soil is dry. That’s been noticeable on beans and tomatoes, Freeman said. Salad tomatoes perform better than slicing tomatoes under these conditions.

The heat also impacts whether cucurbit plants like squash and melon produce male or female flowers. Male flowers are more apt to develop during this weather and can explain why there are so many flowers on your zucchini but so little fruit.

For those that are getting produce, it may not be growing or ripening.

Poor pollination from reduced pollinator activity can result in fruit that is misshapen, especially on cucumbers, or that rots and falls off. Plus, green tomatoes don’t ripen on plants when we have such hot nights.

“Don’t despair,” Freeman said. “There’s still hope for your beans, cucumbers, tomatoes and zucchini plants. We have nearly two months until our average first frost date. New flowers will be produced, and pollination will resume as the temperatures cool down.”

Mature green tomatoes can be harvested and ripened indoors, with no sunshine required.

“Until then, keep watering and tending to your plants, and your patience will be rewarded,” she said. “While you wait, plant a fall crop of beets, carrots, kale, lettuce, radishes or spinach.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Garden calendar

  • Heat stress and leaf scorch remain an issue given dry, hot, windy Nebraska weather. Damage occurs when plant roots are unable to supply enough water to make up what is lost in leaf transpiration. Understory trees and shrubs like Japanese maple, tricolor beech and variegated dogwood have been particularly hard hit. Plants may drop their leaves prematurely, but leaves may remain attached in milder cases. Maintain good plant health by watering as needed in the early morning to a root depth of at least 12 inches, using a screwdriver to check. Water less frequently, more deeply through the fall and until the ground freezes.
  • Twospotted spider mites continue to suck the life out of a broad menu of landscape plants as evidenced by leaf stippling and webbing. They thrive in hot, dry conditions, and populations explode in temperatures above 90 degrees. Repeatedly wash the mites and their webbing away with high-pressure sprays from the garden hose. Insecticidal soaps and horticultural oils can be effective but must target the undersides of leaves as well as the tops. They only kill on contact, do not have any residual activity, and require repeat applications. Continue to give plants extra TLC by regularly watering about 1-inch per week and mulching to conserve soil moisture.
  • Plant milkweeds and other fall-blooming nectar plants for the now endangered monarch butterfly and other beneficial insects. The Xerces Society (xerces.org) has excellent resources to help you plan, establish, and maintain pollinator habitats. You can get started with just a few plants.

Dana Freeman, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

