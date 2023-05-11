I love the show that tulips put on each spring so much that I added 100 more bulbs last fall.

They looked fabulous.

I knew that you left the leaves in place to channel energy into the rebuilding of the bulb, but this spring I learned something new.

Deadheading tulips, daffodils and hyacinths and other bulbs is another step in ensuring your spring flowers come back strong again in 2024.

John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties said the plant tries to put its energy into the production of seeds after blooming. Right below the flower is a small ovary that produces that seed. Chop that off along with the flower head.

"We want the energy to go back into the bulb for the next year," Fech said.

Deadhead the plants when the petals turn off color and start dropping off. Some people like to cut off the entire flower stem, Fech said.

Leave the plant until the leaves turn yellowish and it isn't photosynthesizing any longer. Then trim it at ground level.

"Certainly, if it's brown, they are not doing their thing any more," Fech said. "Just for a grooming sense, it's good to get them out of the landscape."

If you want, Fech said, you can apply a light fertilization to encourage the continued growth of the leaves. Do that right after you cut off the faded blooms.

"It seems weird to be fertilizing something that is not going to be producing tangible results right afterward, but you are thinking of spring 2024," he said.