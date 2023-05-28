Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Are you still sweeping up silver maple seeds from your driveway and sidewalks like me and many of my neighbors?

The experts at the Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties said they are seeing a lot of the seeds. They just aren’t sure why.

Environmental stress could be one culprit, Scott Evans said.

“Drought stress can sometimes trigger seed production because the tree is stressed,” he said. “We are not sure if this is the case, but it could play a part.”

Mow off seedlings in the lawn and pull by hand in the garden beds.

Extension staffers are also seeing some columbine leafminer. It is a cosmetic issue and nothing needs to be done.

“The leafminer is a tiny larvae that feeds between the layers of the leaf leaving behind a snake-like trail,” Evans said. “It can be fun you don’t mind the look.”

With the summer gardening season comes all sorts of fun events.

There are two next weekend:

Shady Choice Hosta Society plant sale June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mangelsen’s parking lot at 3457 S. 84th St.

Artists in the Garden art sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 19514 Watersedge Circle in Plattsmouth.