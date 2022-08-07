 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

In the Garden: Even though it feels too hot, it's time to start working on lawn repair

  • 0
296244656_559670922532100_7735906205863064351_n.jpg

A swallowtail flits from zinnia to zinnia.

 MARJIE DUCEY, THE WORLD-HERALD

Several people shared photos of butterflies in their gardens after I wrote the story last week about things homeowners can do to attract pollinators.

I posted one myself after I found a gorgeous swallowtail flitting around my zinnias. They are one of my favorite flowers, and so easy to grow. There’s always a few bees buzzing around them and their bright colors make me feel happy.

With the heat of the last week (will my tomatoes ever turn red!), it doesn’t seem possible that it’s time to start the process of restoring your tired turf.

But the window of opportunity is now open, Nebraska Extension expert John Fech said.

First determine what kind of shape your lawn is in, he said. If you have large chunks that are stressed, covered in weeds or have had a hard time with insects, renovate that section.

People are also reading…

“You don’t have to kill the whole lawn,” he said. “Just the bad areas.”

Begin by killing those sections of ailing turf. Roundup is the best method, Fech said. For those who don’t want to use that herbicide, Fech said you can try solarization.

Moisten the ground and then cover the area with clear plastic that you hold down with tent stakes. It takes about a month and will put you behind schedule, he warns.

The Roundup method usually takes about two weeks.

The next step, which should land around the third week of August, is to aerate or power rake the areas you have killed off.

“The more you rip it up the better in terms of getting the new seed to establish,” Fech said.

You can rent a core aerator at your local hardware or rental store and run it in three directions across the affected area: north-south, east-west and diagonally. Let the soil cores dry out and then mow the area on a low setting. The mower will chew up the cores and redistribute them across the surface of the lawn.

Power raking drags up lots of loose grass, which Fech says makes excellent compost.

“The power raking does a better job of creating a seed bed but it’s also hard work,” he said.

Now you are ready to apply the new grass seed. If the area gets at least eight hours of sun daily, go with Kentucky bluegrass. If the section is under a tree or shaded by the house, he recommends a tall fescue.

You’ll need about 2.5 pounds of bluegrass seed for every 1,000 square feet; 8 to 9 pounds for the tall fescue. Apply the seed and smooth over the area with a leaf rake turned upside down.

For the next month, you’ll need to keep the area moist but not soggy. Grass will start appearing after two to three weeks.

To help ensure the success of the new grass and to keep weeds from sprouting, too, try a starter fertilizer that contains the active ingredient mesotrione. Scott’s starter fertilizer with weed preventer is one example.

If you have got a good seedling stand by Oct. 1, Fech said, you are in good shape. Mow until November, when growth slows.

In all, it’s a six- to eight-week process.

“Some people don’t want to do that,” Fech said. “But if you really have a bad area, it’s not going to get any better if you don’t do this.”

Another bonus is that by replacing old grass, you’re adding a new cultivar that probably has more drought tolerance built in.

Just tossing seed out into the existing grass won’t produce much success, Fech said, because there won’t be much soil to seed contact.

“The problem is you haven’t done anything to prepare the soil,” he said. “Throwing it out on top of hard soil is almost like bird food at that point.”

By the way, those tomatoes not ripening? The extension office says when temperatures are above 90 the ripening process can come to a halt. Warm temps inhibit the production of lycopene and carotene that produce the red and orange color.

New chapter for ficus

Is it a tree or a plant?

Maggie Petersen, outreach and partnership manager for the Omaha Public Library, has been calling the huge ficus an “almost tree.”

plant.jpg

Outreach librarian Elly Roberts shows off Jody II, a ficus that has been living at the main branch for several years.

Over 6 feet tall, it’s been flourishing at the W. Dale Clark Library for about 15 years, a gift from a donor. Petersen has been calling it Jody II, in honor of the staff member who has cared for it the most.

“It was just kind of a community plant,” said Petersen, who admits it’s not her area of expertise.

While Jody II has taken advantage of a surprising amount of light coming in at the main branch, Petersen didn’t think it would thrive at the old Shopko store that will soon become a home for library administration.

She sought help from staff at other branches, and Jody II will be moving soon to her new home at the Swanson branch at 90th Street and West Dodge Road.

“After a lifetime behind the scenes, I’m glad this plant gets to see the public a bit at our Swanson branch,” Petersen said. “It really is a beautiful plant.”

Marjie Ducey's Favorite Gardening Stories in 2021

OWH Living writer and columnist Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite gardening stories of 2021.

Omaha gardeners, plant stores lament hail damage
Local News

Omaha gardeners, plant stores lament hail damage

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Gardeners across a swath of Omaha were assessing damage to their plants Wednesday after a hailstorm moved through Tuesday night.

After a few weeks, No Mow May was a little more than I could handle
Home & Garden

After a few weeks, No Mow May was a little more than I could handle

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The goal is to allow grass to grow unmown for the month of May, creating habitat and forage for early season pollinators.

Momaha

On our radar: Five tools to help gardeners

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

They fit like a glove

Rotten 'Potatoes' score: 'Backyard Farmer' is celebrating its 70th season of fun and advice
Omaha State and Regional News

Rotten 'Potatoes' score: 'Backyard Farmer' is celebrating its 70th season of fun and advice

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Tomatoes will still likely be the biggest topic of conversation when "Backyard Farmer" kicks off its 70th season Thursday night, host Kim Todd predicts. So will turf.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Garden calendar

  • Is your lawn sprinkler system up to snuff? Do you see dead spots in the lawn even though you’ve been running it regularly? Learn how to improve irrigation efficiency at a special session Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Chalco Hills Recreation Center, Papio Missouri River NRD Headquarters. Call 402-444-7804 for details. 
  • If you like fingerling or “new potatoes”, now is a good time to check for small spuds. Use a pitchfork to dig up a couple of plants and check for small ones underground. If you like larger tubers, let the plants grow until about 80% of the leaves wither and turn brown.
  • As garden trimmings are accumulated, toss them on the compost pile, then give the pile a turn. The turning process moves air to the center of the pile, keeping the microorganism population teeming. It is these animals that do the work of changing leafy material to black gold. Turning is very timely in August and September, as it sets the pile up for new additions.
  • Summer is grilling season, which can produce abundant ash. Many gardeners ask if this material can be added to garden soils, but unfortunately, Midwest soils do not benefit from ash incorporation; in fact, the lime rich and finely powdered material is usually detrimental to production.
  • Take cuttings of ivy and zonal geraniums and pot them up. Use a “garden scissors”, available at most gardens centers, and dip the cut end in rooting hormone, then stick the cutting into moist potting soil. In most cases, about 50% of them will root and make great houseplants.

John Fech, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert