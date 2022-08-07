In the Garden: Even though it feels too hot, it's time to start working on lawn repair

Several people shared photos of butterflies in their gardens after I wrote the story last week about things homeowners can do to attract pollinators.

I posted one myself after I found a gorgeous swallowtail flitting around my zinnias. They are one of my favorite flowers, and so easy to grow. There’s always a few bees buzzing around them and their bright colors make me feel happy.

With the heat of the last week (will my tomatoes ever turn red!), it doesn’t seem possible that it’s time to start the process of restoring your tired turf.

But the window of opportunity is now open, Nebraska Extension expert John Fech said.

First determine what kind of shape your lawn is in, he said. If you have large chunks that are stressed, covered in weeds or have had a hard time with insects, renovate that section.

“You don’t have to kill the whole lawn,” he said. “Just the bad areas.”

Begin by killing those sections of ailing turf. Roundup is the best method, Fech said. For those who don’t want to use that herbicide, Fech said you can try solarization.

Moisten the ground and then cover the area with clear plastic that you hold down with tent stakes. It takes about a month and will put you behind schedule, he warns.

The Roundup method usually takes about two weeks.

The next step, which should land around the third week of August, is to aerate or power rake the areas you have killed off.

“The more you rip it up the better in terms of getting the new seed to establish,” Fech said.

You can rent a core aerator at your local hardware or rental store and run it in three directions across the affected area: north-south, east-west and diagonally. Let the soil cores dry out and then mow the area on a low setting. The mower will chew up the cores and redistribute them across the surface of the lawn.

Power raking drags up lots of loose grass, which Fech says makes excellent compost.

“The power raking does a better job of creating a seed bed but it’s also hard work,” he said.

Now you are ready to apply the new grass seed. If the area gets at least eight hours of sun daily, go with Kentucky bluegrass. If the section is under a tree or shaded by the house, he recommends a tall fescue.

You’ll need about 2.5 pounds of bluegrass seed for every 1,000 square feet; 8 to 9 pounds for the tall fescue. Apply the seed and smooth over the area with a leaf rake turned upside down.

For the next month, you’ll need to keep the area moist but not soggy. Grass will start appearing after two to three weeks.

To help ensure the success of the new grass and to keep weeds from sprouting, too, try a starter fertilizer that contains the active ingredient mesotrione. Scott’s starter fertilizer with weed preventer is one example.

If you have got a good seedling stand by Oct. 1, Fech said, you are in good shape. Mow until November, when growth slows.

In all, it’s a six- to eight-week process.

“Some people don’t want to do that,” Fech said. “But if you really have a bad area, it’s not going to get any better if you don’t do this.”

Another bonus is that by replacing old grass, you’re adding a new cultivar that probably has more drought tolerance built in.

Just tossing seed out into the existing grass won’t produce much success, Fech said, because there won’t be much soil to seed contact.

“The problem is you haven’t done anything to prepare the soil,” he said. “Throwing it out on top of hard soil is almost like bird food at that point.”

By the way, those tomatoes not ripening? The extension office says when temperatures are above 90 the ripening process can come to a halt. Warm temps inhibit the production of lycopene and carotene that produce the red and orange color.

New chapter for ficus

Is it a tree or a plant?

Maggie Petersen, outreach and partnership manager for the Omaha Public Library, has been calling the huge ficus an “almost tree.”

Over 6 feet tall, it’s been flourishing at the W. Dale Clark Library for about 15 years, a gift from a donor. Petersen has been calling it Jody II, in honor of the staff member who has cared for it the most.

“It was just kind of a community plant,” said Petersen, who admits it’s not her area of expertise.

While Jody II has taken advantage of a surprising amount of light coming in at the main branch, Petersen didn’t think it would thrive at the old Shopko store that will soon become a home for library administration.

She sought help from staff at other branches, and Jody II will be moving soon to her new home at the Swanson branch at 90th Street and West Dodge Road.

“After a lifetime behind the scenes, I’m glad this plant gets to see the public a bit at our Swanson branch,” Petersen said. “It really is a beautiful plant.”