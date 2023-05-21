The top question at the Nebraska Extension office this week has been about ash sawflies.

The insects are in their larval stage and appear as little green worms defoliating ash trees.

While the damage is generally not severe, their presence indicates homeowners are not treating their ash tree for emerald ash borer, a life-threatening pest.

Treatment for emerald ash borer applied this year will manage the sawflies next year.

“Strong streams of water will remove the sawfly larvae if they have fallen onto a deck, for example, and most will not reestablish themselves in the tree after being dislodged,” the Extension’s Dana Freeman said. “Larvae are preyed upon by beneficial insects and provide food for birds. Once the larvae drop to the ground, they pupate in the soil and will not emerge as adults until next year. This is a very short-term issue.”

Freeman said the extension also continues to receive pictures of birch trees not leafing out at the branch ends. This dieback is not uncommon for birch trees in this area and should be pruned out.

Not only do these trees have shallow roots that can be damaged by summer’s heat, she said, but they can be injured by freezing temperatures following warm, dry winter weather.

“Protect these trees from further damage by enlarging their bed of hardwood mulch and watering as needed to keep soils cool and evenly moist,” she said.