In the Garden: It's finally time to plant those veggie and flower seeds

It’s finally here!

It’s planting season, at least if you are starting your vegetables and flowers from seed.

“It’s about the right time for most of the things that we grow, like tomatoes and peppers,” said John Porter from the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “It’s usually 6 to 8 weeks before the last frost date.”

Porter said the extension office has some great resources online if you’re a beginner. You can find a seed-starting video at go.unl.edu/startseeds. Gardening webinars are available at go.unl.edu/grobigredtube. Find the first steps to vegetable gardening at byf.unl.edu/first-steps-vegetable-gardening.

You don’t need anything fancy to get started with seeds. Although many people put their seeds in little cell packs, Porter said an empty yogurt or cottage cheese container works just as well.

Just make sure, he said, to not cut corners on seed starting soil. It’s sterile, so it protects your young plants from diseases.

“A lot of people try to use regular potting soil,” he said.

Once your seedlings produce their second set of leaves, they’ll need to be planted in their own container with a regular potting soil to finish growing before moving them outside.

Don’t overwater the seedlings once they make an appearance.

“They don’t like sitting in water. That displaces oxygen in the soil and that leads to root rot, and that will kill your seedlings faster than anything,” Porter said.

If you don’t have time to start your seedlings now, Porter says there is no rush. Tomatoes can be planted all through June.

For frost-tolerant plants such as spinach, lettuce, peas and onions, they can be directly seeded outdoors when soil temperatures reach about 45 degrees, which should be within the next few weeks.

You an get a general idea of the soil temperature around Omaha from the extension office weather station at mgextensionwx.com.

John Fech at the extension office has a few ideas if you’re eager to get outside and do something — anything! — in this warm weather.

Use a pitchfork to work in some compost in the veggie garden.

Notice thinned areas of the lawn and plan to do some overseeding in about a month. Wait until the turf plants green up before overseeding.

While the leaves are still not present on shade trees and shrubs, it’s a good time to notice flaws such as crossing limbs, broken limbs, closely growing limbs and insect infested limbs.

“If you can reach the tree branches from the ground, then homeowners can do the pruning themselves; otherwise, it’s best to hire a NAA or ISA certified arborist,” Fech said.

The summer blooming shrubs such as summersweet clethra, blue mist spirea and rose of Sharon can be thinned now by removing the oldest stems at the ground level. This will increase air flow through the shrub and decrease foliar diseases.

Orchid show next weekend

The Greater Omaha Orchid Society is holding the largest orchid show and sale in the area next weekend at Lauritzen Gardens.

Show admission is free with a paid admission or membership to Lauritzen Gardens. Show hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Interest in orchids continues to increase and the orchid show is the biggest opportunity for the curious and the obsessed to experience a huge variety other than the grocery store phalaenopsis,” Christy Musgrave said.

Musgrave, the owner of the Plant House, said there’s always a huge variety of exotic orchids at the show and other interesting plants.

Each of the show’s plant vendors set up a display in addition to their sales tables for the public to enjoy. It’s a learning opportunity for anyone interested in orchids and other tropicals.

The Plant House will focus on lithophytes this year, which include many orchids.

Musgrave said lithophytes are an interesting group of plants able to live primarily on rocks. Other plants in this group include bromeliads such as Tillandsia (air plants), many ferns, mosses, lichen, begonia, and a large variety of succulents. Bonsai culture is often done by growing on rocks.

“Whether you are an enthusiastic hobbyist or an aesthetic admirer,” Musgrave said, “the Omaha Orchid Society Show and Sale is a great way to say ‘Good-bye winter, hello spring.’”

Benson garden raises funds

The Benson Community Garden is thrilled with the response to its request for help in rebuilding the wooden borders around its garden plots.

Organizer Kurt Goetzinger said they needed $2,300 to complete the work but have received $2,900, which will allow them to also put a new roof on a shed on their property at 60th and Lafayette Streets.

“The gardeners are all so excited,” Goetzinger said.

They are still seeking 4-by-4-inch pieces of wood to provide fencing.

The Benson Community Garden started in 2011, as a place where individuals and families could come together to grow their own fruits and vegetables. Volunteers built a fence and 36 individual plots from lumber donated by a fence company in Omaha.

Over the years, the garden has grown to include a pollinator garden, a food pantry, a common area for gatherings and a stage for live music performances and movies.

Having a wooden border around the gardeners’ plots shows the size and area of the gardening space, helps to keep the rows in order with a walking path between them and helps to conserve water.

Those interested in helping can go to

.

