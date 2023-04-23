Garden calendar

Collect wild bird seed and hull debris that has accumulated around feeders. Dispose of it in your compost box. Sunflower seeds can still be viable. They will sprout if left on bare ground and become a conspicuous weed.

Sow seeds of beets, carrots, radishes, onions, New Zealand spinach, leaf lettuce, peas and turnips directly in the garden. Loosen the soil with a pitchfork and work in an inch of compost before planting.

Aerate lawns to improve drainage and relieve compaction, especially ones that are less than 20 years old.

Start cucumbers, cantaloupe, summer squash and watermelon indoors in peat pots. Plant them in early May once the threat of frost has passed and warm soils are consistent in the garden. Check mgextensionwx.com for daily updates.

Apply a preemergence herbicide to the lawn, especially newer ones and those with a history of crabgrass infestations. If the product you choose also contains fertilizer, cut the rate in half and apply half now and the remainder in early June.

Consider spring overseeding if winter has left the lawn thin in spots. If the lawn is really thin, power rake, then overseed, apply a special preemergence herbicide product containing mesotrione or topramezone and keep the seed moist, not soggy or dry. If the lawn is slightly to moderately thin, substitute aeration for power raking.

John Fech, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties