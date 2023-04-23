If you are like me, you probably can’t wait to take your plants back outside.
You dragged them inside last fall and now it’s time for the trip to decks, porches and patios. It makes the whole house seem bigger, and is a part of my (very limited) spring cleaning routine.
But don’t start the big move yet.
Most houseplants are tropical in origin and like when the weather is 50 degrees or warmer at night, says Scott Evans of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
Like hardening off plants grown from seed, there are some things you can do to make it easier on your plants.
The leaves of plants that have been indoors for six months have adapted to indoor growing conditions (no wind, low light). They should be placed in a shaded location for several days up to a week before adjusting them to direct sunlight. This will let them get used to the wind and outdoor conditions.
If possible, after they have been outside for a week or so, Evans said, find a location where they will get some morning sun and afternoon shade.
“This will start acclimating the plant to the sun. This should be done for about a week before they are moved to their summer location,” he said
Keep in mind that some plants, regardless of what you do, will pout.
“Tropical hibiscus will be overly dramatic, and the leaves will turn bright yellow and fall off regardless of how slowly you adjust them to full sunlight,” Evans said. “But not to worry. They will get new leaves and will be happy.’’
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh