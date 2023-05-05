Scott Evans of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties knows gardeners can’t wait to get their vegetables into the ground.

But patience pays off.

“It is still too cool for warm-season crops,” he said. “Basil, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, sweet potatoes and okra can be damaged by cool to cold soils. Give the ground another week or two before planting.”

Vegetables such as tomatoes will thrive if planted in soil temperatures of 60 degrees and above. Right now, the soil is still in the lower 50s.

The extension office gets a lot of calls about planting and other issues this time of year. The No. 1 question is about drought damage.

Evergreens continue to show dieback.

“As we get warmer, they will continue to appear to get worse when in all reality the damage was already done,” he said. “Wait for new growth to start before you prune. This will help guide where pruning cuts should be made.”