In the Garden: Some of those gorgeous annuals will survive the winter indoors

As that first hard frost draws closer, I’ve been seeing lots of questions about bringing some of those beautiful summer annuals inside.

With the jump in plant prices, it can be especially important for gardeners on a budget.

Some annuals can be a breeze to overwinter, says John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Geraniums, begonias and coleus are on the easy list.

“Others are much more difficult,” Fech said. “They are just going to drop leaves and drop leaves and drop leaves.”

Annuals such as lantana, impatiens, vinca, marigold and salvia are great for color outdoors, he said, but they don’t do well inside unless you have plant lights or a greenhouse to provide the sun that they crave.

Even the sunniest window spot can seem dark and dry.

You’ll have better luck bringing in herbs such as rosemary, thyme, sage, basil and even lavender, Fech said. They’ll require some grooming over the winter months but should do well.

There’s two methods for bringing annuals inside. Experiment to see which one works best for you, Fech said.

One is to just dig up your smaller geraniums or begonias and bring them inside. Rinse carefully with water to make sure you aren’t bringing along any pests and then put them in a container with normal potting soil and park them in a sunny spot.

The second is cuttings. Use a small hand pruner to take off 3-4 inches of top growth. Dip the cutting in a rooting powder, which can be found at any garden center.

Put the cutting in a seed-starting mix. Make sure to moisten the mix first, otherwise you’ll just wash off the root powder. Leave it in the mix about four weeks, when the roots should be out about 2 inches long, then put in potting soil.

Once you take cuttings, the original plant might be of manageable size to bring inside, too.

Again, find a place that gets lots of sun.

Woody plants such as a tropical hibiscus and mandevilla can be tough to grow indoors. You can try, Fech said, but the success rate isn’t great.

I’ve been bringing my hibiscus plants in every winter for years, and they’ve been happy in a very sunny corner of my kitchen.

Last year, I tried mandevilla for the first time. Both plants survived the winter but one died as soon as I moved it back outside. They’re so expensive I plan to try again.

If you’re feeling adventurous, Fech said, experiment with some of those harder plants.

“Give it a good try,” he said. “If it doesn’t work, don’t be terribly disappointed.”

Try a Bloom Box

Fall is a great time to look ahead to spring and plant spring blooming bulbs.

Bulbs provide much needed early spring food to many native bees. Once daytime temperature reach 50-55 degrees the bees are out foraging and bulbs like crocus, snowdrops and tulips are an easy way to provide early food sources.

The Bloom Box bulb package from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum offers a variety of bulbs selected for their pollinator benefits and is a welcome hint of spring for humans as well.

Go to plantnebraska.org for more information. Ordering ends Sept. 30.