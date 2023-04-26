The spring yard waste collection season begins on Monday and will run through June 9.
Paper yard waste bags containing yard waste will be collected and composted. No sticker will be required for the yard waste bags during this period. Bundles of brush will need to be stickered.
Yard waste may be placed in your black lid waste cart at any time of the year but that material will go to the landfill.
Don't put all your dead leaves in a yard waste bag, however.
They are great for mulch, says Dana Freeman of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. Run over the leaves with the lawn mower to chop them up first.
"We recommend chopping them up because some leaves if not chopped up can create a mat," Freeman said. "Run them over and bag them up and tote them wherever you want in the garden."
The leaves, just like a bark mulch, help suppress weeds and retain soil moisture.
