Garden calendar

We have received numerous emails and samples of browning and bronzing of evergreen trees and shrubs. This is winter damage from fluctuating temperatures, drying winds and ongoing drought conditions. Once a flush of new foliage is produced, prune out dying, damaged, or dead tissue as needed.

Enjoy your spring-flowering bulbs and leave the foliage until it yellows and dies back. The leaves help the bulb store energy for next year.

It’s still too early to begin transitioning your houseplants outdoors; wait until nighttime temperatures are consistently in the 50s. Gradually accustom them to the sun and wind by placing them in a shaded, protected location for increasing lengths of time.

Don’t rush the planting of your warm-season crops in the garden. Tomatoes, peppers and beans can be stunted when planted in cold soils; wait to plant them until soil temperatures are in the 60s. Check out soil temperatures at the Extension Office, 8015 West Center Road, here: mgextensionwx.com.

Mow cool-season lawns regularly throughout the growing season at 3 to 3.5 inches. In general, lawn clippings do not need to be bagged. Instead, grass clippings less than an inch in length should be left on the lawn. They decompose quickly, do not increase thatch, and recycle valuable nutrients back into the lawn. Set it high and leave it lie.

Sweep leaves and grass clippings back into your yard; do not blow them in the street. These plant materials wash down storm drains and eventually make their way to nearby water resources. Not only can they clog storm drains, but they can negatively affect water quality. Only rain down the storm drain.

Dana Freeman, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties