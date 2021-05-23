Info on any bird or plant you spy at Fontenelle Forest is at the tip of your fingers

Barth was a weather guy at Offutt Air Force Base and Ratzlaff was a physician, and the pair wanted to create a handy source for visitors to learn more about the plants and wildlife they’d see on a hike. But carrying a book to make identifications wasn’t the best solution.

“We thought it would be really nice if we could put this online,” Ratzlaff said.

While they had wildflowers and trees covered in the books, they recruited others like Eric Scholar to cover fungi and Swanson to log the birds. Babs and Loren Padelford have documented 1,373 insect species on Nature Search, including 453 moths, 157 bees and wasps, 219 beetles, 68 butterflies and 48 odonates.

They also do the mammals section.

The guide now covers 13 categories, including snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs and toads. Basically everything that can be found at the forest along the Missouri River or at Neale Woods, a combined 2,100 acres with 24 miles of trails.

“Between me and other contributors, we probably have thousands of hours invested,” Swanson said. “It’s a work of passion.”

Swanson is in his element now. May is Migratory Bird Month and colorful species of all kinds are arriving to nest over the summer or make a brief stopover as they head farther north.