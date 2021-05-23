Info on any bird or plant you spy at Fontenelle Forest is at the tip of your fingers

Nothing moves, grows, flies or slimes at Fontenelle Forest without catching the attention of the longtime volunteer crew of Nature Search.
For more than 10 years, the group has been documenting the flora and fauna for the digital field guide on the forest’s home page at fontenelleforest.org and the Nature Search website at ffnaturesearch.org.
See a dragonfly you’ve never spotted before along a path? Hop on Nature Search from your smartphone and you can learn that the insect spends most of its life underwater as larvae.
The common carp, found in the now-open wetlands marsh, is explained by the late Roland Barth, one of the founders of the website.
There’s even a category on slime mold that explains it’s not really mold at all but split personalities that hang around on rotting vegetation.
“There are literally thousands of items on this website,” says Phil Swanson, one of the volunteers who is in charge of updating information.
The project began years ago when Barth and Neal Ratzlaff wrote books about the wildflowers and trees and shrubs found at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue and Neale Woods Nature Center in North Omaha.
Barth was a weather guy at Offutt Air Force Base and Ratzlaff was a physician, and the pair wanted to create a handy source for visitors to learn more about the plants and wildlife they’d see on a hike. But carrying a book to make identifications wasn’t the best solution.
“We thought it would be really nice if we could put this online,” Ratzlaff said.
While they had wildflowers and trees covered in the books, they recruited others like Eric Scholar to cover fungi and Swanson to log the birds. Babs and Loren Padelford have documented 1,373 insect species on Nature Search, including 453 moths, 157 bees and wasps, 219 beetles, 68 butterflies and 48 odonates.
They also do the mammals section.
The guide now covers 13 categories, including snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs and toads. Basically everything that can be found at the forest along the Missouri River or at Neale Woods, a combined 2,100 acres with 24 miles of trails.
“Between me and other contributors, we probably have thousands of hours invested,” Swanson said. “It’s a work of passion.”
Swanson is in his element now. May is Migratory Bird Month and colorful species of all kinds are arriving to nest over the summer or make a brief stopover as they head farther north.
The Western Tanager that Swanson recorded last year was the 210th species of bird he’s seen at Fontenelle Forest and Neale Woods.
“People don’t realize how many pretty birds there are,” he said.
Both Fontenelle Forest and Neale Woods are designated as important bird areas by the National Audubon Society.
Warblers are a favorite, and Swanson has spotted 29 at Fontenelle. They are listed under the other birds tab in the bird group.
The warm-weather birds are only about 5 inches long. One of them, the bright yellow Prothonotary Warbler, nests in cavities and is a common breeder at the Forest.
Although the vast majority of the pictures and information is done by the group, Swanson said they welcome contributions. Email photos to info@fontenelleforest.org with Nature Search in the subject line if you spot something new.
“It’s never complete,” Swanson said.
