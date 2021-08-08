It might be time to fertilize some plants, but leave your perennials alone

If you’re a crazy gardener like me, you’re always checking out other people’s efforts on social media.

The envy-inducing pictures lately have featured lush plants bursting with color.

I finally realized why they look 100 times better than my spindly annuals: I need to start fertilizing. At least when it comes to the annuals in hanging baskets, patio pots and planter boxes.

It’s too late for perennials, trees and shrubs, said Helen Hubbard, customer service manager at Lanoha Nurseries. They do most of their growth earlier in the season and have already started to get ready for the cold temperatures ahead, so don’t fertilize them after mid-July.

“Let that tender and soft growth harden off and prepare for winter,” Hubbard said. “New growth will be too tender if we got a frost or a hard freeze.”

Annuals are fair game up until the first frost, especially as we head into the cooler days of late summer and fall. Hubbard doesn’t recommend fertilizing in the extreme heat.

Some annuals require more fertilizers than others, including popular geraniums, petunias and calibrachoa, or million bells as it is sometimes called.