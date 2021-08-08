It might be time to fertilize some plants, but leave your perennials alone

If you’re a crazy gardener like me, you’re always checking out other people’s efforts on social media.
The envy-inducing pictures lately have featured lush plants bursting with color.
I finally realized why they look 100 times better than my spindly annuals: I need to start fertilizing. At least when it comes to the annuals in hanging baskets, patio pots and planter boxes.
It’s too late for perennials, trees and shrubs, said Helen Hubbard, customer service manager at Lanoha Nurseries. They do most of their growth earlier in the season and have already started to get ready for the cold temperatures ahead, so don’t fertilize them after mid-July.
“Let that tender and soft growth harden off and prepare for winter,” Hubbard said. “New growth will be too tender if we got a frost or a hard freeze.”
Annuals are fair game up until the first frost, especially as we head into the cooler days of late summer and fall. Hubbard doesn’t recommend fertilizing in the extreme heat.
Some annuals require more fertilizers than others, including popular geraniums, petunias and calibrachoa, or million bells as it is sometimes called.
Hubbard said that by now, the fertilizer that comes in some potting mixes is probably depleted.
At Lanoha, staff fertilize the annuals with a water-soluble fertilizer about three times a week, Hubbard said.
Some fertilizers promote foliage, others robust blooms and roots. Others are slow-release.
Hubbard’s favorite is Ferti-Lome Blooming and Rooting food, a soluble mix that dissolves easily in water.
“I personally like using a water can because I know all the roots are being fed all at once,” she said.
Make sure to carefully follow instructions, she said, so you don’t burn the roots and plants.
Tool tip
I just loved this tip from a reader of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Facebook page. I’m going to put a pail in the backyard.
Karma Larsen of the arboretum posted about the importance of bringing all your tools with you when working in the garden. It saves lots of trips to get a bag, gloves, pruners, etc.
Buckets work great, or even an old golf bag for larger items, she said.
Reader Joan Chesley said she has several gardens, so she keeps a former cat litter pail in each. The buckets, with their tight lids, contain a pair of gloves, a trimmer, a serrated bread knife and a digger.
“Wherever I am, it’s not a six-mile walk to the shop where I store my garden supplies,” she said. “The trick is to remember when I’m leaving that place to return all the supplies to the bucket.”
Please share if you have any great gardening tips. The arboretum has some good ones at plantnebraska.org/your-yard.
More recipes, please
We got some great zucchini recipes this last week from readers.
Now tomatoes are ripening faster than people can keep up (except mine, which are still green!), and we welcome any that use the overflowing produce from your gardens.
Many recipes have been passed down or been shared by a friend, but if you’ve found one you like from a cookbook or website, please include that information.
Chocolate zucchini sheet cake
1⅔ cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
2½ cups all-purpose flour
⅓ cup baking cocoa
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup milk or sour cream (I prefer sour cream)
2 cups shredded zucchini
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Frosting
½ cup butter or margarine
4 tablespoons baking cocoa
4 tablespoons half-and-half
2 to 3 cups confectioners’ sugar
½ to 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar and oil. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt; gradually add to the egg mixture alternately with the milk. Stir in the zucchini and extract.
Pour into a greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake at 375 F for 25 minutes or until cake tests done.
While cake is baking, combine all frosting ingredients. Mix until smooth. Spread frosting over cake while hot. Cool on wire rack. (May bake as cupcakes, too.)
— Deb Lund
Zucchini soup
5 cups chopped zucchini (keep the skin on if young and small)
2 cups sliced celery
2 cups chopped green pepper
1 cup chopped onion
1 16-ounce or larger can of broken-up tomatoes plus the juice (just depends on how much you want)
1 46-ounce can V8 juice
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon sugar
½ tablespoon garlic powder
1½ pounds of Italian sausage boiled and sliced (if you want meat). You can also brown the sausage before adding to the other ingredients.
Directions
Add all the ingredients together, mix, bring to a boil and simmer for 2 hours. Before serving, add parmesan cheese on top. It can be frozen.
— Diane Shackman
Creamy Italian zucchini risotto
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 to 4 small zucchini, sliced
½ onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
½ teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon parsley
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup water
1½ tablespoons butter
1¼ cups uncooked Arborio rice
1 bouillon cube (vegetable)
4½ to 5 cups water
¼ cup heavy cream
Extra salt to taste
Directions
In a medium pan, add olive oil, zucchini, onion, garlic, oregano, parsley, salt and ¼ cup water. Cook uncovered over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until the zucchini are tender (and a little golden) and water has evaporated, (About 15-20 minutes. If after about 15 minutes there is still a lot of water remaining, turn heat up a little). When done, remove from heat and with a fork, coarsely mash the zucchini mixture.
In a large pot, add water and bouillon cube, bring to a boil until combined. Remove from heat.
Meanwhile, in a large pot on medium-low heat, melt the butter, add the rice and stir to combine. Continuously add bouillon water one cup at a time as water evaporates and rice cooks (this can take up to 30 minutes), stirring often.
When rice is cooked, make sure that it remains slightly moist and creamy. Lower heat to very low, gently fold in the zucchini mixture (taste for salt, add if necessary). Remove from heat, gently fold in a tablespoon of butter until combined, add the cream, mix gently together. Serve immediately with freshly grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley if desired.
— Bill Pospichal sent this in from the website An Italian In My Kitchen.
Chana’s Chow Chow
Cut up equal amounts of tomatoes, cucumber, onions and celery.
Mix enough equal amounts of sugar/white vinegar to cover.
Add very thin slices of carrots, or broccoli or cauliflower, as desired.
Keep replacing the vegetables as you eat them. Eventually, the sugar/vinegar mix will be red with tomato flavoring.
— Dona Dean Lovell
