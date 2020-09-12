It's time to start cleaning up flower and veggie beds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the saddest gardening column of the season.

That’s because it’s time to start cleaning up your vegetable and flower beds for winter.

Tomatoes will keep producing for a few more weeks, thank goodness. But now that the rainy spell is over, there are a few chores you can tackle before cold weather settles in for good.

Start by clearing out tired or diseased plants that aren’t producing anymore.

“Keep the healthy good-looking plants for the next two or three weeks, then it’s time to take those out,’’ said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.

Before you do that, grab a pen and paper and record what you planted and how it performed.

“If there was a certain type of tomato or pepper or cucumber that did well for you, jot it down,’’ Evans said.

Then take a few pictures so you remember where everything was planted. Crops need to be rotated each year to reduce disease and insect problems.

Let’s be honest, Evans said. If it’s not recorded somewhere, you won’t remember next year.