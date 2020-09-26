Jan Riggenbach made a career of writing about gardening

“They come in so many different colors and styles. They are so easy to grow, they attract pollinators and nothing eats on them,” she said. “They seem to take whatever the weather dishes out. They hold up OK when cool and wet.”

The smaller varieties also make good ground cover, she said.

Riggenbach said she’s learned through trial and error. At the start, she spent a lot of time in libraries reading about plants. Two of her favorite books remain “Manual of Woody Landscape Plants” by Michael Dirr and “The Well-Tended Perennial Garden” by Tracy DiSabato-Aust.

Much of the information when she began gardening came out of New England, with vastly different soil than here in the Midwest.

“I just saw the need for regional gardening information. That’s why I started the column,” she said. “Another thing that has driven me is when people ask me questions, and I don’t always know the answers. It pushes me to research and find the answers. I have learned so much that way. I love that. I love learning new things.”

She’s thrilled that so many others are discovering the joys of gardening. For those just starting on their journey, she reminds them that the compost heap is their friend, providing a landing spot for plants that don’t work out.