Jan Riggenbach made a career of writing about gardening

Longtime World-Herald columnist Jan Riggenbach is retiring — but she’s giving up writing, not gardening.
There’s still way too much to accomplish on her acre lot in the Rockbrook neighborhood. Mainly grass when she moved in eight years ago, it’s now overflowing with plants of all kinds. In stark contrast to her neighbors, little turf remains.
“I have a little of just about anything and everything. As the garden writer, I feel like I need to have experience with as many plants as possible,” she said. “It’s mostly a matter of matching things with a spot where they will do good.”
Riggenbach, who has written a syndicated garden column for 46 years, said she’s beating nature to the punch by putting in what she likes. With sunny and shady areas and sandy and clay soils, her choices are endless.
What she doesn’t have is time. Riggenbach, 77, said her focus now is caring for her husband, Don, who has end-stage Parkinson’s Disease.
With free hours here and there, she’d rather head outside than write.
“I guess my gardening has always been therapeutic for me,” she said. “If I could escape to the garden even for a little while, it renews me.”
It’s a world that’s changed greatly since Riggenbach began her writing career. She’s the author of “Your Midwest Garden, An Owner’s Manual” and a “Midwest Gardener’s Handbook,” and a contributor on many other books. She also has written for Midwest Living magazine.
Her column appeared in The World-Herald every Thursday. In it, she shared information about vegetable gardens and ornamentals.
“To me, one of the funniest things is, I’ve always been an organic gardener. In 1975, when I started writing, that was very suspect,” she said. “People thought you were a real nut case. I just quietly tried to influence people with methods that would work. I never thought I’d see the day it would be the in thing.”
She’s still an influencer, using ground cover such as ajuga, creeping thyme and prairie smoke instead of mulch or chemicals to suppress weeds.
While mulch is helpful, she said she’d rather look at a lot of plants instead of a lot of wood.
“I haven’t completely executed it here yet,” she said. “I’m working at it.”
She’s also a proponent of using native plants, and loves that they are becoming more available in the Omaha area. Her front slope is all native species, so you can tell you’re in the Midwest.
She doesn’t like overly pruned things. She prefers that her beds look like they happened by themselves, with her just doing the editing.
Her favorite plant for shade is epimediums, or barrenwort, and it comes in several colors and species. Because there are so many to choose from, she was hard-pressed to come up with a favorite for sun before settling on tall sedums.
“They come in so many different colors and styles. They are so easy to grow, they attract pollinators and nothing eats on them,” she said. “They seem to take whatever the weather dishes out. They hold up OK when cool and wet.”
The smaller varieties also make good ground cover, she said.
Riggenbach said she’s learned through trial and error. At the start, she spent a lot of time in libraries reading about plants. Two of her favorite books remain “Manual of Woody Landscape Plants” by Michael Dirr and “The Well-Tended Perennial Garden” by Tracy DiSabato-Aust.
Much of the information when she began gardening came out of New England, with vastly different soil than here in the Midwest.
“I just saw the need for regional gardening information. That’s why I started the column,” she said. “Another thing that has driven me is when people ask me questions, and I don’t always know the answers. It pushes me to research and find the answers. I have learned so much that way. I love that. I love learning new things.”
She’s thrilled that so many others are discovering the joys of gardening. For those just starting on their journey, she reminds them that the compost heap is their friend, providing a landing spot for plants that don’t work out.
“Do the best you can and don’t worry about your failures,” she said. “There is always something to learn so don’t let it get you down. So many people say, ‘I don’t have a green thumb.’ But that’s also what makes it exciting. You are always striving to do better.”
