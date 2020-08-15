Japanese beetles' reign of terror is nearly over

While it’s depressing to walk outside and still see Japanese beetles devouring your flowers, the end is near.

At least for the pesky insects. The adults, which began to appear around the Fourth of July, only live for about 45 days.

“They should really start decreasing in the next seven to 10 days,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.

Once they’re gone, clean up affected plants, just like you would dead-head a rose, but don’t do any heavy pruning.

“Trimming can stimulate new growth, and that’s something we don’t want right now,” he said. “Remove flowers that have just really taken a hit.”

Evans said gardeners should continue to be patient if their tomatoes are still green. His tomatoes last year didn’t start turning red until after Labor Day.

“It’s just probably going to be a late harvest,” he said.

Other things on the calendar this week: