In the far southeastern corner of Council Bluffs’ historic Gibraltar neighborhood sits 902 High St., a hidden gem whose owner has spent years putting the sparkle and shine back on it.

Just down the road from one of the Bluffs’ most notable attractions — the General Dodge House — the two-story, 1890s saltbox-style home can be found on the corner of Ninth Avenue and High Street. It is snuggled in a residential area next to the hills overlooking one of the oldest parts of the community.

The property was once the home of Ernest B. Schoedsack, who left Council Bluffs in the early 20th century and became a film director and cinematographer during Hollywood’s Golden Age of movies. Schoedsack’s credits include “The Most Dangerous Game” (1932), the famous “King Kong” (1933) and its sequel “Mighty Joe Young” (1949).

Today, the 4-bed, 3-bath home is owned by Amber Pickinpaugh-Dobbs, a Council Bluffs native-turned Colorado resident who owns and manages several properties in the area. When she isn’t using it, she has the High Street house listed on vacation rental sites such as AirBNB. The house can sleep 10.

The historic home is special to Pickinpaugh-Dobbs, however, as it has been in her husband’s family since the 1960s. Over the years, it has undergone several changes and upgrades. In the 1990s, the whole house was lifted so that a full basement could be installed.

Since taking ownership of the home, Pickinpaugh-Dobbs has continued to make updates while to preserve the more historic aspects of the house. At the same time, she also embraces the mid-century modern elements of the home.

The arches in the home entry parlor are all original, as are the banister skirting and newel posts. Much of the main level wood flooring is original — white and red oak and some pine — with some repairs and updates over the years. At some point in the 1980s and ’90s, Pickinpaugh-Dobb’s in-laws added on a sun room and remodeled the kitchen. Her father-in-law also restored the main floor fireplace located in the home’s east parlor.

Restoration is a big theme in the house. Pickinpaugh-Dobbs brought in vintage furniture that had been reupholstered and restored, and antique accents can be found throughout the home, including a 1980s arcade-style pinball machine, a 1950s jukebox, antique streamer trunks, a vintage piano and more. Pickinpaugh-Dobbs chose warm color palettes for the paint and décor. A second, more modern jukebox that has an eclectic mix of classic country and rock can be found in the family room off of the kitchen.

The walls are adorned with one-of-a-kind artwork, created by Pickinpaugh-Dobbs’ mother who is a Council Bluffs artist.

“I wanted to have it like a walking gallery throughout the house as much as possible,” she said. “She’s working on quite a bit more.”

Pickinpaugh-Dobbs incorporated her own style and hobby, too — LEGO projects can be found in various places throughout the house, even in the flower vases.

The bedrooms and main bathroom can be found on the second floor. Each bedroom has been remodeled with new carpet and furniture, and now features individual mini-fridges. The upstairs bathroom was totally renovated and expanded. One wall features the double sink and large mirror. Those other side, the shower with a built-in bench, a large shower head and custom floor-to-ceiling doors.

“The bathroom was a complete gut,” Pickinpaugh-Dobbs said. “It was pastel pink wallpaper and single sink. I worked with a contractor, because there was no ventilation.”

Down the hall, a small nook offers the vintage feel that can be found in spaces places in the home. It has double doors with ornate glass and may have once been a sewing room. Pickinpaugh-Dobbs converted it into a coffee bar and private reading/sitting room.

On the lower level where the full basement was installed, Pickinpaugh-Dobbs has set up another family living space featuring suede-leather couches, a large entertainment center, a dining area, a popcorn-mini theater bar and more. The large, brick fireplace adds to the coziness of the room.

As a whole, the home is perfect for entertaining. On April 22, Pickinpaugh-Dobbs will host a spring social pop-up at the house. The event will feature light jazz music and seasonal bite offerings by local chef Jess Dolson.

Check-in begins at 6 p.m. and the cocktail hour starts at 6:15. A small plate dinner will offer many bites that showcase the style of chef’s creations. That event is 21 and older-only and local beer and wine will be offered, as well as a selection of non- alcoholic beverages.

More local art will be displayed throughout the house and will be for sale. Visitors will also have the chance to explore the home. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at bit.ly/3GFYQVD.

