Lawn looking bad? Here's a step-by-step recovery plan

Anyone who has had a serious injury involving the hips, knees, shoulders or neck knows that an important step to feeling better and regaining full function is going to rehab.
It’s much the same with lawns.
Due to drought, bugs, fungus and other influences, many Omaha-area lawns are looking bad. The good news is that there is a step-by-step process for recovery, and this is prime time to get started.
1. Diagnose the ailing grass. First, you need to figure out why the lawn looks so rough and take action to correct and/or prevent the problem.
If summer patch infected the roots of a Kentucky bluegrass lawn, switching to turf-type tall fescue and making preventative fungicide applications in spring 2021 are good steps for reducing the likelihood of a recurrence.
For help with this step, contact Nebraska Extension. In Douglas and Sarpy counties, call 402-444-7804 or visit extension.unl.edu/statewide/douglas-sarpy and use the “email us” tab at the bottom of the page.
2. Fix the cause of the problem. The next step is to prepare the soil for reseeding or resodding. Start by spraying the undesirable parts of the lawn with a nonselective herbicide such as Roundup, then making a choice for regrassing.
If you’re in a hurry, strip off the sod with a sod cutter, use a pitchfork to work in compost and rake the soil smooth, and then lay new sod.
If you’re willing to wait a month or so for results, mow at a 1-inch height, then use a power rake and add the debris it pulls up to your compost pile. Next, spread new seed on the bare soil channels left by the power rake and drag an upside-down leaf rake over the newly seeded area. Make sure the seeds are touching soil.
3. Select the right seed. Choosing the best species of turfgrass for the site and using the right amount of seed are important as well.
If the site receives six or more hours of sun each day, Kentucky bluegrass is a good option; apply 2½ to 3 pounds per 1,000 square feet.
If the site receives three to five hours of sun, then turf-type tall fescue is well-suited. Apply 9 to 10 pounds of tall fescue per 1,000 square feet. Turf-type tall fescue also grows well in full sun.
If the site receives less than three hours of sun per day, it’s wise to forget about turfgrass and convert the area to shady groundcovers and perennials.
4. Care for the new seedlings. Regardless of whether the choice is to seed or sod, good follow-up care ensures success, and certainly is at the heart of rehab.
The key steps in follow-up care are keeping the soil moist with light applications of water several times each day, applying starter fertilizer and keeping the weeds that sprout along with the seed or sod at bay.
Mowing once the new grass reaches 2 to 3 inches and applying a product that contains both starter fertilizer and the active ingredient mesotrione will greatly increase the chances of success. Read and follow all product label directions.
John Fech is a horticulturist and certified arborist with the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!