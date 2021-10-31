Leave those leaves to enrich your soil, Papillion gardener says

Mike Williams uses a leaf blower as part of his fall cleanup, but he’s blasting them into his garden beds and not out of them.

The organic material from the leaves enriches his soil and provides a safe haven for insects.

Williams doesn’t have the usual yard. The front is filled with pollinator plants and the back with trees. At last count, he had 200 species on his Papillion property.

Leaving the leaves has made a difference.

“To me, it’s a remarkable transformation because of the benefit of leaving the organic material on the soil,” he said.

Birds benefit from the practice, too. He enjoys watching the antics of robins and thrashers as they scrounge through the leaves for worms. They stay closer to the surface because of the leaf cover.

“They pluck them and throw them up in the air,” Williams said.

Williams said his approach to trimming back plants has evolved. He used to cut down most of them because he was worried what the neighbors would think. Now, he just trims back some, leaving the hollow stems open for insects to shelter in over the winter.

He also will harvest and collect seeds, but he always leaves some behind.