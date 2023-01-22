Light is the key for houseplants, says author who will speak at Mulhall's

Darryl Cheng usually finds most approaches to successfully growing houseplants a vague combination of do this or don’t do that.

An emphasis on having the perfect-looking plant intimidates rookies. A yellow leaf or two doesn’t have to mean you’ve done something wrong. It could just be that its normal life span is at an end.

Cheng, who has written the book, “The New Plant Parent,” said he’s found that success boils down to one thing.

The correct light.

“The people who have the largest windows will have the best plants,” he said. “Light is what dictates the growth potential of your plant. Water and fertilizer is there to help it realize its potential.”

Cheng follows his own advice. Almost every one of the 50-or-so plants in his Toronto home is huddled in front of his very large south window. A few others sit under a grow light in the basement.

Indirect lighting does not mean placing a plant 10 feet away from a sunny window in what is already a cave-like atmosphere for most tropical species, he said. It means making sure it doesn’t get more than two to three hours of direct sun each day.

A software engineer in his past life, he’s developed a light meter to help confused houseplant owners.

“I’m considering indoor space like a garden and only planting where things should actually grow,” he said.

Cheng wishes that guidelines for indoor plants were as easy to follow as those for outdoors, and addresses that in his book, which is written for newcomers to the hobby. He also shares his expertise on his Instagram page, @houseplantjournal, which has 633,000 followers.

He lives in Zone 5B, similar to Omaha, and he can easily check to see if the outdoor plants he wants to purchase will survive those winters. Outdoor plants are clearly marked for sun, partial sun or shade.

The lack of clarity with houseplants is how he got started. His mom felt comfortable growing things outdoors but was at a loss indoors because there weren’t the same guidelines to follow. She needed his help.

In his book, the 39-year-old also shares his strategies for watering. Don’t water cacti and succulents until the soil is bone dry, he said. Water tropical foliage plants when the soil is partially dry. Only one plant, the maidenhair fern, likes the soil evenly moist.

It’s easy to know when to water just by picking up the plant. The weight is correlated to moisture content, he said.

Cheng will talk about houseplant care at Mulhall’s Garden + Home on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the store. He’ll also sign books that will be available for purchase.

Cheng’s approach to growing houseplants is that you don’t have to fear the process.

“I just enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy the plants that grow nicely and realize the limited time plants look nice. At some time, you’ll have to propagate or chop it up.”