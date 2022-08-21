Living Room: House and garden near Elmwood Park expand far beyond porch and pool

When John and Joyce Ferry started remodeling their home, Joyce had two requests: she wanted a screened-in porch and a swimming pool.

She never got the pool, but the second version of the porch remains one of her favorite places.

“I will really miss not being in the middle of the forest,” Joyce said.

It’s time to downsize, and the house, hidden away on a secluded street east of Elmwood Park, is for sale. Apartment living will be the next step.

Joyce is going to miss her backyard panorama of trees, fountains, ponds and thousands of shade plants. Brick pathways meander through the many shady garden beds. It was John’s baby.

“It’s like a park,” real estate agent Karol Streit of Next Home said.

Joyce moved in with John in 1989 after they married. Back then, the two-bedroom house was much smaller. It’s now spread out, with four bedrooms and four baths.

They first expanded the kitchen. At the time, it was all dark wood with cat hair in the rafters, Joyce says. It still has a dark element with navy blue walls, but white trim and lots of windows overlooking a courtyard and the backyard make it bright and cheerful.

The next major renovation came in 1996 when they added a living room and that screened-in porch that Joyce always wanted. She remembers having Christmas on a plywood table, construction all around them.

Five years ago, that first porch became a bedroom suite, with a large walk-in closet and bath. Joyce had to have another porch, which now sits behind the bedroom, surrounded on three sides by gardens.

“You can pretend you are at a lake,” she said of the views.

That side of the house is connected to the original home by what Joyce calls the catwalk. It’s lined with windows on both sides.

“Let’s go to the other house,” grandson Michael used to say when he was young.

Despite its size, at 3,358-square-feet, Joyce said it never seemed too big for her and John. They built the new bedroom suite out of necessity because the steps to the second level and then more to the third, where they used to sleep, became too much.

That third-floor bedroom is connected to another favorite of Joyce’s, a room that she calls the library. On the other side of the bedroom is attic space turned walk-in closet.

Joyce used to use the library, with its added built-in shelves, for her office, but now it’s filled with books, just like about every other room in the house. Some of those will have to go, too.

“There are books everywhere,” Joyce said.

Joyce says it will be hard to say goodbye. She’s loved the spacious dining room with its Japanese-themed mural by Craig Lee that stretches across one long wall. She and John hosted many holidays there with the family.

What had once been the front entryway off that dining area is now what Joyce laughingly calls the booze room.

It’s been fun to look back at everything they accomplished.

“I can’t believe all the stuff we have done,” Joyce said.