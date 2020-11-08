Loft retreat is a trip down memory lane for lake-loving Minnesota transplant

Every well-worn board has a story.

Every handcrafted furnishing and vintage accent in the loft does, too.

But the most remarkable element is the wooden fishing boat suspended from the rafters.

Mark TeVogt designed the living space especially for it.

TeVogt grew up in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, where the tourist population swells each summer. His parents owned Clem’s Big Dock, popular for fishing and sightseeing excursions on the big lake.

“Everything was about the water — from water skiing to ice fishing,” TeVogt says. “It was wonderful.”

During the 1950s and early ’60s, Clem TeVogt put his carpentry skills to work at Ole Lind Boat Works in the off-season.

Mark always thought it would be fun to have one of the boats that this dad had helped make. Out of the blue, TeVogt’s sister, Linda, called. She had located a boat of the same vintage near her cabin at Long Lost Lake. The boat was free, but TeVogt would have to fetch it.

“I had no idea what I was going to do with it. I just knew I had to have it,” TeVogt says.