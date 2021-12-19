Love for Asian-style decor has lasted almost as long as Council Bluffs couple's marriage

Bob also traveled with his insurance job.

“I bought things in New York and Montreal,” she said. “I bought quite a bit of things in Hong Kong.”

The house is so full that Betty said she’s had to stop buying anything new. If she does, an old favorite would have to be removed. Some of what they own is expensive, but most of it are just things she thought would beautifully fill a space in their home.

Even their bathrooms have a Far-Eastern flair and so does their backyard. A red bridge, red hangings and red stones transformed what had been an English garden when they first moved in.

It’s difficult for Betty to choose a favorite item because she likes everything so much. There’s the chair and tables in the living room, the overflowing china cabinets in the dining room and the grandfather clock in the kitchen with its Asian design.

At the top of the stairs to the second floor sits more filled cabinets.

Betty is glad that Bob loves the décor as much as she does.

“I don’t know why,” she said. “I still enjoy it.”

