Massive daffodil display nearing peak at Lauritzen Gardens

Nearly 400,000 daffodils are beginning to put on a show at Lauritzen Gardens.
Executive director John Newman can’t imagine a more wonderful way to usher in spring.
“You just say, 'Wow, spring is here and it is here big time,'’’ Newman said of the display, which stretches the length of 2.25 football fields and up to 75 feet wide.
Stands of the flowers, in yellow, white and orange, are blooming from the front gate to the Founders’ Garden. Peak viewing is expected over the next few weeks.
Staff at the garden have planted 152,000 bulbs over the past three years. Unlike tulip bulbs, which last only a few years, daffodils continue to multiply.
“It just gets increasingly exciting,’’ Newman said.
The daffodil walk is part of the Omaha botanical center’s goal to establish a million daffodil blooms in the garden each spring.
Contributions from the community made plantings happen in the fall of 2018, 2019 and 2020 and the garden is seeking contributions to continue the project’s growth and plant another 50,000 daffodil bulbs this fall.
A gift of $5 to the garden’s “A Million Daffodils” campaign underwrites one bulb. Contributions may be placed in the dedicated box in the garden’s lobby, mailed to the garden’s development department, or made online at lauritzengardens.org.
“It’s something that people at all wealth levels can contribute to,” Newman said. “You can buy a bulb for $5 or just throw in some change. There’s no limit on the amount of donations.”
Newman said he got the idea from reports he reviewed while interim director. He thought it sounded like a wonderful idea, and it’s become one of the garden’s most popular fundraisers, trailing only the annual antiques show.
All nine of the varieties planted along the walk are known for their large flowers. A mix of mid- and late-season bloomers have been selected to provide weeks of beauty.
“Other than planting bulbs in 30-degree weather when it’s raining, I haven’t regretted a single moment of it,’’ Newman said.
It’s the first time in two years guests at Lauritzen Gardens will be able to see so many daffodils in bloom. The garden was closed last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the virus, timed tickets are required and may be reserved at lauritzengardens.org/tickets. The display is included with paid garden admission ($10 plus tax for adults, $5 plus tax for children ages 3-12 and free for children ages 2 and younger and garden members).
Newman says he feels a lot of pride in how the campaign has developed.
“It’s been highly successful,” he said. “It’s something that has engaged and brought joy to the community."
