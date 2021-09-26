Minne Lusa pollinator garden is growing community, too

Richards then asked Smith if she would head up a group of people who had nice gardens or liked growing plants. About 10 joined the effort.

“It took a lot of work,” said Smith, who, with husband Kevin, used a sod cutter to get rid of the grass and then roto-tilled the new bed.

Neighbor Sherry Rydberg, the former director of the Carter Lake Parks and Recreation Department, was asked to do a layout and come up with a plant list. Residents brought extras from their yards or from the store when they did their own flower shopping. Or just donated cash.

Now, Rydberg said, it’s full and lush, a glorious mixture of asters, marigolds, butterfly weed, mountain mint, coneflower, fennel, roses, salvias, zinnias and alyssums. Even a 12-foot banana tree.

“I don’t think anyone else in Omaha has a banana tree growing in their garden, but it is huge,” she said.

The tree will be dug up and stored for the winter. Seeds will be collected soon to be shared with neighbors, and the plant list for next summer is already growing. A spigot has been installed on the island, so the women no longer have to lug water jugs.

Carol Richart called the whole effort “a near miracle.”