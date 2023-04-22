After seeing the latest design trends on social media and TV, homeowners have become willing to spend a little extra to add some luxury to their own spaces.

You don’t need an unlimited budget, says Leah Scheppers, founder and principal of Iconic Styling + Design Studio.

“Maybe I can’t spend what the inspiration house cost, but I can spend a little extra to make my house unique,” is what Scheppers hears from clients.

Scheppers and other designers on the Professional Remodeling Organization of Nebraska-Iowa 2023 Remodeled Home Tour this weekend are showcasing how homeowners incorporated some of the latest trends.

Depending on the size of the project, things like counter-to-ceiling tile, three-dimensional tile and ceiling details won’t blow the budget while still adding impact.

One of Scheppers’ favorite trends is mixing wood tones.

“It makes a space feel more comfortable and more inviting,” she said. “You don’t walk in and see everything in the house all matching.”

An added benefit is that if you get sick of one element in 10 years, you can make small changes instead of redoing the whole house.

“When you have mixed elements, people love it a lot longer,” she said.

Designers featured on the tour shared the trends they are seeing used most often in Omaha-area homes:

Enhanced lighting and fixtures: Recessed lighting has its functional purpose, but surface-mounted fixtures like sconces, picture lights, pendants and chandeliers can enhance and refine the overall mood and aesthetic of your home. LED lighting is also on the rise, Scheppers said, with its low-energy draw and range of color temperatures. Many homeowners are opting for concealed LED strips to light their countertops, toe kicks and inside of cabinetry.

Natural wood tones: Gone are the days of matching all of the woods in your home. Instead, mix a variety of natural wood-tone accents. That can make a space feel cozy and inviting, while also adding a touch of luxury and sophistication. Wood is durable and versatile and can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. New consistent flooring and fresh finishes can quickly help tie rooms together for a more cohesive feel.

Counter-to-ceiling tile and ceiling trim detail: This brings a cohesive look to the kitchen while making it look larger and more open. This can be especially helpful in small kitchens, where every inch of space counts. Ceiling trim details have become more popular as homeowners think about the overall feel of their space and not just maximizing square footage.

“Ceilings are the ‘fifth wall’ in every room and, in the past, were largely forgotten areas of a design,” Scheppers said.

Spaces for entertainment: Homeowners are opting to stay in while they entertain family and friends. One of the best places is a covered deck that provides shade, outdoor cooking and seating, says Travis Forsman, owner of Forsman’s Finest Decks. “They want to be able to be outdoors and at home while they watch their children play, relax outside or entertain guests — rain or shine.”

Many homeowners are investing in large-dollar entertainment features, such as a golf simulator, arcade and gaming rooms, home theaters, saunas, hot tubs, pools, workout rooms/gyms and upgraded technology features. One tour project offers a hidden speakeasy in an awkward space that didn’t quite mesh with the rest of the basement. “They loved to entertain and were open to creative concepts, so I proposed we block off a room and create a speakeasy,” said Stacie Muhle, owner and designer at Artistico. “It was something I had never done or seen in a residence. They loved it, I loved it and guests will love it.”

Hidden storage features: Homeowners are looking for more space to put kitchen and pantry items than ever before. They don’t want the clutter on the counter. One way to provide that is built-in seating with storage.

“Having built-in drawers and wall cabinets in a dining area creates more function and usable space,” said Michaela Mencke, designer at Cabinet Design Studio. “Having a dedicated seating bench along a wall also creates more walk space as you don’t need any additional room behind chairs.”

Built-in storage is a way to avoid the typical space above the refrigerator that’s hard to reach and where items get forgotten, said Laura Houston, owner of Tributary Design and Construction Co. Inc.

3D and textured tiles: When a client wants a more monochromatic look, such as pairing white tile and white cabinets, adding texture to tiles is an instant way to provide dimension and interest to an otherwise blended look. In addition, 3D tile is a unique way to create depth and dimension in a space that may benefit from some waterproofing.

“It’s an affordable way to add more drama to your space,” Scheppers said.

The right tile can provide personal expression and functional glamour.