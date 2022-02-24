 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mulhall's will hold seed swap on Saturday

Mulhall's is holding a seed swap on Saturday in partnership with Whispering Roots and Blossom & Wood.

Starting at noon, you can drop off any extra seeds you’d like to contribute at the store, 3615 N. 120h Street. The swap will run from 1 to 2 p.m. There is no charge for swapped seeds.

Following the event, any extra seeds will be donated to Whispering Roots and shared with those in the community facing food insecurity.

seed packets

Gardeners can bring seeds and swap them at the Mulhall's event on Saturday.

Some guidelines:

  • Be sure your seed packets are labeled with the name of the plant, the cultivar if there is one, the year the seeds were collected if known, and any other helpful info you’d like to share.
  • Plan to only take as much seed as you’ll use this year, allowing each seed packet to be enjoyed by others as well.
  • Bring a list of the types of seeds you’re looking for, keeping your favorites top-of-mind as you begin your search.
  • Participants are asked to wear a mask.

