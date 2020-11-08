Mystery sleuth hunts down histories of Omaha homes; they 'have a soul and a personality'

Nothing is too small or insignificant for the author of the blog My Omaha Obsession.

A detective of the best Nancy Drew variety, she hunts down the histories of grand and unusual homes, restaurants and clubs and revels in revealing the mysteries about each of them.

“Omaha, or anywhere really, is endlessly fascinating if you open your eyes,” she said.

The author, who goes by the name Miss Cassette, is a mystery on her own.

She prefers not to reveal her identity to the general public, even with the publication of her recent book, “My Omaha Obsession: Searching for the City.” With a full-time career, she has no interest in becoming an Omaha celebrity.

That was OK with the book’s publisher, University of Nebraska Press, which has kept its eye on her since she began writing her blog in March 2016.

“I didn’t intend to write a book and was leery of the whole thing, as it would take me away from my investigations and the immediate thrill of sharing my findings online,” she said. “Eventually, my mother talked me into committing to write a book.”

In the foreword, she describes the effort as a long walk around Omaha’s streets through the years, complete with ghosts of residents past.