Nebraska monarch group happily overwhelmed by requests for pollinator plants

When Bob Gittins posted about the Nebraska Monarchs’ pollinator plant giveaway on Facebook, he wasn’t expecting much of a response.

“We thought we would have a hard time getting 250 people signed up,” he said.

Instead, Nebraska Monarchs had to shut off requests after two weeks because demand was so great.

More than 1,000 people asked to participate in the giveaway. Nebraska Monarchs was able to accommodate 250. Priority was given to educators and schools.

Participants also included childcare and hospice centers, churches, community groups and households.

Volunteers delivered 7,000 plants over several days. The plants included milkweeds, flowering perennials and grasses. In addition, participants received care instructions and a garden sign and are engaging in an online community forum.

“It was a lovely surprise,’’ homeowner Marijo Malesa said of the plant delivery. “A nice variety of native pollinators and good size.”

Nebraska Monarchs was able to host the giveaway through a partnership with the Save Our Monarchs Foundation and a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.