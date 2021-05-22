Nebraska Statewide Arboretum celebrates wildflowers in their natural habitat

It’s amazing, Karma Larsen says, to be driving down a highway and catch a glimpse of blue or white waving in the grasses on the side of the road.
It draws you in, she said.
“I feel like wildflowers have a particular hold on our imaginations. We all have plants we grow that we’re proud of, but to see something growing on its own in the wild has an entirely different effect,” said Larsen, who works for the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. “We did nothing to ‘earn’ it and if we hadn’t stumbled upon it, it may have bloomed without notice. But there it is, pure gift.”
In conjunction with National Wildflower Week, May 28 to June 7, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum staff has put together a list of favorite wildflowers and where to enjoy them.
The arboretum also has several events planned, starting with a May 27 plant sale in Lincoln that focuses on wildflowers. The last event is a sale of native plants at Fontenelle Forest on June 19. Go to plantnebraska.org/connect/events/wildflowers.html for information.NEBRASKA WILDFLOWERS: Arboretum staff favorites
Dotted gayfeather
Tough as nails and grows across the state from the very short, dry prairies of the Panhandle to the mixed grass prairies in the east. It has a fairly long bloom season, from late August through hard frosts, and is important to late-season butterflies and pollinators. Even after frost, its fuzzy spikes of seed heads are attractive for several more weeks. The shortgrass wildflowers can be quite spectacular in the unplowed pastures of the Evertson home farm south of Kimball. “Since it’s family land, I don’t need permission to be there and I can take my time exploring things. I can even collect some seeds or a few transplants if I like,” said Justin Evertson.
Dwarf blue indigo
Fantastic flower spikes, lovely seed heads and mounded, blue-green foliage. Plus, it looks cool when emerging in the spring and after it dies back with the first hard freeze, turning black. “I like looking for wildflowers at Spring Creek Prairie and Rock Creek Prairie by Fairbury,” said Bob Henrickson.
Bush morning glory
“It’s a treasure. Fort Robinson State Park has great hikes in prairie and pine woodland,” said Rachel Anderson.
Poppy mallow
“Some from my dad’s pasture brightens up my curbs in Lincoln, and I look forward to seeing powdery blue pitcher sage waving in the grasses in late summer. I love hiking the hills around Fort Robinson. Down in the grasslands I saw my first wild cleome. My 6-foot non-natives seed themselves throughout my yard but seeing the miniature native thriving in bone-dry grass-covered sand was such a pleasure. High on the bluffs is where I first saw creeping mahonia covering the forested floor and neon pink bush morning glories in bare ground on the hike up to the bluffs. Stunning,” noted Karma Larsen.
Rocky Mountain bee plant
It’s a favorite for its long bloom time and showy flowers. Pollinators like it, too. With its abundance of rich nectar it provides great re-fueling stations across dry prairies. “Wildcat Hills Nature Center is the anchor site of the ridge that runs along the south side of the North Platte Valley in the Panhandle of Nebraska. With many trails and a lot of added education opportunities inside, this is certainly a favorite place of mine to see wildflowers. Spring turkey season is a great opportunity to multitask, while hiking this vast ridge you can look for spring flowers while also looking for a tom turkey,” said Chrissy Land.
Penstemon
“I love all the different colors and how it hides in the shortgrass prairie out west and surprises you as you walk through a pasture. We make several trips a year to the Sand Hills to see family, and I love to watch them change through the seasons,” said Sarah Buckley.
False sunflower
“While most residential landscapes require smaller plants for appropriate scale, I love having the opportunity to plant big green monsters like false sunflower (Heliopsis helianthoides). It’s a bold space filler that is beloved by pollinators, commanding attention from the back of the garden and providing an abundance of cut flowers to enjoy indoors. Neale Woods and Fontenelle Forest are great places to view native flowers in bloom. In the gift shop, Fontenelle Forest sells a wildflower guide specific to the area, too,” Graham Herbst shared.
Hepatica, Jack-in-the-pulpit, bluebells
“I love spring ephemerals found in Nebraska and nearby states. Hepatica, Jack-in-the-pulpit, trillium, may apple, Virginia bluebells. I’m impressed at plant adaptations to rock faces or sandy areas in western Nebraska with so little moisture,” said Christina Hoyt.
