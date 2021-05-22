Nebraska Statewide Arboretum celebrates wildflowers in their natural habitat

It’s amazing, Karma Larsen says, to be driving down a highway and catch a glimpse of blue or white waving in the grasses on the side of the road.

It draws you in, she said.

“I feel like wildflowers have a particular hold on our imaginations. We all have plants we grow that we’re proud of, but to see something growing on its own in the wild has an entirely different effect,” said Larsen, who works for the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. “We did nothing to ‘earn’ it and if we hadn’t stumbled upon it, it may have bloomed without notice. But there it is, pure gift.”

In conjunction with National Wildflower Week, May 28 to June 7, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum staff has put together a list of favorite wildflowers and where to enjoy them.

The arboretum also has several events planned, starting with a May 27 plant sale in Lincoln that focuses on wildflowers. The last event is a sale of native plants at Fontenelle Forest on June 19. Go to plantnebraska.org/connect/events/wildflowers.html for information.NEBRASKA WILDFLOWERS: Arboretum staff favorites

Dotted gayfeather