Need to replace a tree lost during Omaha's storms? Fall can be the best time to plant one

Consider trees with stronger wood to withstand future storms.

If the option exists, choose a tree that’s been grown in a fabric grow-bag. It’ll likely have a much denser root ball — with a lot more root tips and no circling — for faster establishment and growth.

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum said these are the most asked questions about tree planting:

When is the best time to plant a tree?

Trees do best when planted during the cooler months. It’s not too late to plant a tree this year. September to November in the fall is the ideal time to plant trees. For spring tree planting, we recommend March to May.

What is the most important thing to do when planting a tree?

We have found that many people plant their trees too deep, they want to really tuck them in. It is best to have a shallow, wide hole. More like a saucer, not like a fence post hole. The top roots should be just under the soil with plenty of space to spread out.

How far apart do I need to space trees?